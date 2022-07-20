irmc logo.jpg

A coalition of southwestern Pennsylvania hospitals and health care systems are coming together in a campaign to raise awareness about the importance of blood donation and to urge more people to become blood donors as supplies remain critically low at hospitals across the region.

Hospitals and health systems partnering in the campaign, which will include a range of public service announcements, digital media and outdoor promotion, include Indiana Regional Medical Center, Butler Health System, Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber, Conemaugh Health System, Excela Health, Allegheny Health Network, Heritage Valley Health System, Sharon Regional Medical Center, St. Clair Health, UPMC, VA Pittsburgh Health System and Washington Health System.