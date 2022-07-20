A coalition of southwestern Pennsylvania hospitals and health care systems are coming together in a campaign to raise awareness about the importance of blood donation and to urge more people to become blood donors as supplies remain critically low at hospitals across the region.
Hospitals and health systems partnering in the campaign, which will include a range of public service announcements, digital media and outdoor promotion, include Indiana Regional Medical Center, Butler Health System, Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber, Conemaugh Health System, Excela Health, Allegheny Health Network, Heritage Valley Health System, Sharon Regional Medical Center, St. Clair Health, UPMC, VA Pittsburgh Health System and Washington Health System.
Nationally and locally, officials of those systems said, blood supplies have dropped precipitously in recent years, due largely to the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to canceled blood drives and a general sense of hesitancy among those who previously donated regularly.
While hospital in-house blood banks optimally maintain a four-day supply of blood, current supplies of the most transfused blood type “O,” as well as platelets, which must be used within seven days of collection, have dangerously dipped to below half that amount in many cases.
Hospital officials said the diminished blood supply, combined with the sharp uptick in patients needing blood transfusions during the summer months, makes for a perfect storm that puts lives at risk, according to health officials.
The months of June, July and August are considered the peak trauma season for hospital emergency departments.
According to nonprofit blood services provider Vitalant, the number of new donors is down by 12 percent year over year, with 92,000 fewer donors annually compared to pre-pandemic levels.
Vitalant said just 3 percent of the population donates blood regularly and a sharp, unexplainable decrease in younger donors has also impacted blood supplies.
“Every time you donate you help ensure a patient’s lifesaving treatment doesn’t have to be put on hold,” said Vitalant Chief Medical and Scientific Officer Dr. Ralph Vassallo. “When patient needs consistently outpace blood donors, chances are higher a leukemia patient won’t be able to get their regular transfusion, for example, or a patient will have their surgery delayed.”
Vassallo said blood donation takes about an hour of time to complete and a single donor can save up to three lives.
The multi-media public service campaign will launch in mid-July and run through the end of September, with placements scheduled throughout the region. Additionally, a microsite was created: www.givebloodsavelives.org that encourages people to conveniently schedule their donation through Vitalant or the Red Cross online.