Indiana Regional Medical Center has received a $1 million state Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program grant, for the second phase of its Community Medical Care Center project.
State officials said this includes a 5,500-square-foot facility with adequate parking for patients and staff. The description given by RACP indicates the center will house 11 examination rooms, a laboratory, an X-ray room and other related amenities.
RACP is administered by the state Office of the Budget for acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational and historical improvement projects. Lawmakers said RACP approves projects that cannot obtain primary funding under other state programs.
“We are humbled and honored by the hard work from our elected officials,” Chief Growth Officer Mark Richards said this morning. “This grant will be a big part of IRMC’s ability to create new services for the community.”
The project was supported by state Sen. Joe Pittman and state Rep. Jim Struzzi, both R-Indiana.
“Improvements to health care in our area are continuing with the infusion of grant funding from Pennsylvania’s Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program,” Struzzi posted on Facebook.
“It is my understanding that the hospital has interest in establishing a residency program to work with the development of health care professionals in rural communities,” Pittman said.
The list issued this week by RACP goes on to note that “Phase II will also cover any required environmental remediation costs discovered during Phase I site preparation activities.”
IRMC had applied for $1,390,250. It was one of four applications to RACP for projects affecting area entities, but the only one approved in the first round of such grants for 2020, covering projects awarded through Dec. 23.
Pittman said, in addition to its work in health care, “IRMC has become quite an economic engine in our community.”
Referring to IRMC’s recent association with Punxsutawney Area Hospital in a Pennsylvania Mountains Health Care Network, Pittman said, “they are on a pathway to even greater growth. My hope is that this investment will help encourage that type of growth to continue.”
Speaking of Punxsutawney Area Hospital, the Jefferson County hospital had sought $4,428,100 for expansion and renovation of its emergency room, but RACP did not approve it.
Elsewhere, Indiana University of Pennsylvania had applied unsuccessfully for $2,942,300 in RACP funding for expansion of the Fairman Center at the IUP Academy of Culinary Arts facility in Punxsutawney.
And Jimmy Jet LLC had sought $1.6 million for a new hangar facility at the Indiana County-Jimmy Stewart Airport in White Township.