Indiana Regional Medical Center announced Tuesday afternoon that, “to reflect the upward trend with COVID cases,” most visitation will no longer be permitted, effective today.
“The health and safety of our patients, visitors, employees and community remain a top priority,” the White Township hospital posted on its website and Facebook page. “We have temporarily adjusted our visitation policy. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation.”
IRMC reported 23 COVID-positive inpatients as of Tuesday, with 12 new cases since Monday.
“IRMC COVID-19 guidelines are under continuous review and are being updated to reflect the upward trend with COVID cases,” hospital Chief Growth Officer Mark Richards said.
The ban on visitors extends to IRMC’s Behavioral Health Services, Rehab Care Center, Outpatient Testing and Emergency Department, IRMC Physician Group offices, IRMC at Chestnut Ridge UrgiCare, and Outpatient Surgical and Endoscopy Procedures.
“For obstetric patients (new/laboring mothers), one visitor is permitted and must be the only person through the course of admission,” IRMC posted. “(A) visitor may leave and return, but may not swap out with another individual. If an obstetric patient presents with an acute problem needing evaluation in the Emergency Department or via the front entrance, one designated support person will be able to accompany the patient to the Obstetrics unit.”
For the Physician Group offices and Chestnut Ridge UrgiCare in Burrell Township, exceptions are at the discretion of the physician or nurse.
At the MedExpress clinic along Oakland Avenue in White Township operated jointly with IRMC, patients can have a visitor with them if they need assistance.
“I don’t believe anything has changed there,” Richards said.
There is no change in the requirement about masking at IRMC facilities — or any healthcare facilities, for that matter, the hospital said.
“All employees, volunteers, contractors, patients and visitors must still comply with the universal masking policy regardless of vaccination status,” IRMC posted.
On its website, IRMC reported administering 32,074 doses of vaccines, a combined total of first and second doses, as of Tuesday.
It also quoted the Pennsylvania Department of Health as reporting 30,770 Indiana County residents are fully vaccinated and 3,005 partially covered, out of a population of 83,246 as reported in the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2020 count.
In June, IRMC resumed allowing the delivery of flowers to patients in the hospital. As stated on its website, no flowers will be delivered to patients in the intensive care unit, nor to patients who are immunocompromised (floor nurses will make that determination).
IRMC said floral deliveries must be left at the lobby screening station, and that floral store delivery staff will not be permitted in patient care areas.