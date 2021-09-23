At Wednesday’s Indiana County Commissioners’ meeting, county Emergency Management Agency Director Thomas Stutzman said he and Indiana Regional Medical Center are requesting the deployment of Pennsylvania National Guard units at IRMC’s emergency rooms in White Township and its IRMC at Chestnut Ridge center in Burrell Township.
It’s not for tanks or other armament, just for extra bodies to administer COVID-19 tests, IRMC Chief Growth Officer Mark Richards said.
“We need extra bodies to assist in the monoclonal antibody clinic,” Richards added, referring to treatment that could reduce the amount of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes COVID-19, in a person’s system.
Stutzman told Commissioner Robin Gorman that IRMC does not have the people to handle both testing and treatment of those coming in with COVID-19 symptoms.
“Their staffs are being overwhelmed,” Stutzman told the commissioners. He said IRMC is receiving on average 100 emergency room patients each day, with 30 to 50 coming in for COVID-19 testing.
Richards said the White Township hospital’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Richard Neff put that request in for help from the National Guard.
“It reinforces what we put in that release (earlier this week asking patients to come to the emergency room only when they believe that they have an emergency medical condition),” Richards said. “We need people to use the ER appropriately. If you need a test, go somewhere else.”
Richards wanted to assure the public “we’re not looking to bring in thousands of troops.” He said Stutzman is the lead person on getting help through the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency.
The situation comes amid an ongoing rise in the number of positive and pending COVID-19 cases. The county emergency management director said there have been an average of 43 new cases each day, and of 120 tests performed each day — and there have been five additional COVID-19-related deaths in the past week, bringing the county’s total to 190.
Statewide, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, as of midnight Wednesday there were 4,394 additional positive cases of COVID-19 for the past week, bringing the statewide total to 1,392,266.
DOH said there are 2,421 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, including 609 patients in the intensive care unit.
Indiana Regional Medical Center reported 32 COVID-positive inpatients as of Wednesday, including 26 new positive cases.
IRMC said 24 of those inpatients are unvaccinated, and eight are vaccinated.
IRMC reported seven COVID patients in its intensive care unit, six of whom are unvaccinated, with two on ventilators, and one vaccinated.
The hospital said it has administered 32,399 vaccines as of Wednesday, including first and second shots combined.
DOH reported as of Wednesday that, out of 84,000 residents in Indiana County, 31,718 are fully covered by vaccines, 3,089 partially covered.
“Regionally,” Stutzman went on, “all the hospitals (in nearby areas) are being affected.”
“Excela, like all providers in our region, has been experiencing a significant surge in (emergency department) volumes across the System (including hospitals in Greensburg and Latrobe),” Excela Chief Marketing and Communications Officer Tom Chakurda said.
“The issue is twofold,” Chakurda went on. “A rise in COVID cases and a corresponding rise in patients presenting with issues across a spectrum of conditions. Moreover, the non-COVID patients we are seeing have a marked increase in acuity in many instances.”
COVID had its impact on other matters before the commissioners Wednesday.
A cooperation agreement was approved between the Indiana County Community Action Program and the county Department of Human Services for Part II of the county’s Emergency Rent/Utility Assistance Program.
DHS Director Lisa Spencer said $536,000 had been spent so far out of more than $5.529 million for ERAP Part I, with $440,000 going toward rent and utility bills and $96,000 for administrative costs.
Part II will provide just over $1.7 million, Spencer said, but it has to be kept separate from Part I. Also, whereas Part I effectively covered a 15-month period, Part II will cover a three-month period.
The commissioners also approved an agreement covering Part II with the auditing firm Zelenkofske Axelrod LLC.
Meanwhile, a slice of the county’s $16.3 million American Rescue Plan Act allocation for 2021 is going toward an expanded ICCAP Food Bank Warehouse, where an 18,000-square-foot facility at 2131 Shelly Drive, White Township, will replace the existing 4,500-square-foot facility along South Sixth Street.
“Due to the pandemic and other economic issues, the demand for food has dramatically increased,” said Indiana County Office of Planning & Development Executive Director Byron G. Stauffer Jr., who also said the new warehouse is located on the IndiGO bus route.
“ICCAP has 17 conveniently located food pantries throughout Indiana County that operate on a monthly basis for households or individuals that are in need of food,” Stauffer went on. “Additionally, ICCAP offers specific food programs tailored for seniors (and) students, and offers nutritional programs.”