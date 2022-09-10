Student looking at relic 9-11 ceremony.jpg (copy)

A 9/11 ceremony held in the Oak Grove on Sept. 11, 2020, at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

 Brian F. Henry/Indiana University of Pennyslvania

Weather permitting, Indiana University of Pennsylvania will mark two noteworthy anniversaries on Monday in the university’s Oak Grove along Oakland Avenue, near the Indiana Borough-White Township line.

First of all, at 11:40 a.m., in conjunction with the Common Hour time period on set aside on weekdays for events and programs, the university will recall the events of Sept. 11, 2001, in front of the 9/11 memorial between Sutton Hall and Stapleton Library.