Weather permitting, Indiana University of Pennsylvania will mark two noteworthy anniversaries on Monday in the university’s Oak Grove along Oakland Avenue, near the Indiana Borough-White Township line.
First of all, at 11:40 a.m., in conjunction with the Common Hour time period on set aside on weekdays for events and programs, the university will recall the events of Sept. 11, 2001, in front of the 9/11 memorial between Sutton Hall and Stapleton Library.
The 13-foot remnant of New York’s World Trade Center is on long-term loan to the university from the Kovalchick family of Indiana.
Three IUP alumni who died in the terrorist attack on the World Trade Center, Donald Jones, William Sugra and William Moskal, will be remembered, and Danny Sacco, a nationally-known expert on emergency service and public safety from Center Township, Indiana County, will be among the scheduled speakers.
Then two events will take place to mark Constitution Day, commemorating the Sept. 17, 1787, signing of the U.S. Constitution.
The first will be a traditional public reading of the Constitution by members of the IUP community from 2 to 3 p.m. in front of Stapleton Library.
Later in the day, the intentions of the authors of the U.S. Constitution will be explored in another chapter in IUP’s Six O’Clock Series, “What Would Our Founding Fathers Say?” from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the Ohio Room of Hadley Union Building.
The 11:40 a.m. event will remember three IUP alumni killed after two aircraft were hijacked and flown into the World Trade Center’s Twin Towers:
• Moskal, a 1979 safety sciences graduate and Johnstown native, was a risk consultant for Marsh and McLennan in Cleveland, specializing in heavy construction, who had gone to New York on Sept. 11, 2001, for a meeting at the World Trade Center.
• Jones, a 1980 graduate and bond broker from Bucks County, who worked for Cantor Fitzgerald in the North Tower of the World Trade Center.
• Sugra, a 1993 graduate, lived in Manhattan and worked for e-Speed, Cantor Fitzgerald’s electronic trading unit. Sugra’s family, of Allentown, continues to provide funding for an annual memorial scholarship in his honor for IUP students.
Scheduled speakers for the 11:40 a.m. event will include IUP President Dr. Michael A. Driscoll; Kristen Collins, of Mount Pleasant, Westmoreland County, a senior in IUP’s Public Health-Behavior and Mental Health program and an IUP Alumni Association student ambassador; and Sacco, who was deployed to Ground Zero after the World Trade Center attack.
Lt. Col. Erich Steffens, chair of IUP’s Department of Military Science will serve as master of ceremonies. Music will be performed by the IUP Wind Ensemble, under the direction of Timothy Paul, director of bands.
Sacco began his career in emergency service and public safety assisting in the development of the Indiana County Emergency Management Services system. In 1977, he joined Citizens’ Ambulance as the assistant county director; in 1980, he was tapped by Latrobe Hospital to establish that hospital’s first full-time paramedic service.
In 1982, Sacco joined Indiana Hospital (now Indiana Regional Medical Center) as its first paramedic coordinator. In 1984, he was named the hospital’s director of Safety, Security and Disaster Service. He retired from IRMC in 2014 after a distinguished 32-year career.
Sacco has made an impact on public safety at the local, regional and national level. He was a safety officer and founding member of the Pennsylvania Urban Search and Rescue Task Force, with 20 years of service. After 9/11, then-Gov. Tom Ridge chose Sacco as a founding member of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
Since his retirement from IRMC, Sacco has operated his own public safety consulting service, helping schools, health care agencies, business, and industry. He has taught in emergency medical technician, paramedic, hazardous materials and fire service programs all over the commonwealth.
He was instrumental in the formation of a tactical medical component that responded with the FBI’s Pittsburgh bureau and locally with the Indiana County District Attorney’s High Risk Warrant Service Tactical Team.
Sacco has been featured in numerous books, magazines and publications, including the book “9 For 9” by Andrew Morton, the story of the 2002 successful rescue of nine miners in Somerset County. Sacco coordinated all of the public safety services on site with the Pennsylvania Bureau of Deep Mine Safety.
Collins, daughter of Frederick and Mary Collins, is a 2019 graduate of Mount Pleasant Area High School, a member of IUP’s Cook Honors College and a dean’s list student. She is president of the IUP chapter of Kacie’s Cause, an organization that prioritizes education, prevention and support for those in addiction and those affected by it.
She also is a volunteer for the IUP Haven Project, which provides education about domestic violence and support for survivors.
Past speakers for IUP’s 9/11 commemoration included national award-winning journalist Tim Lambert, a 1992 communications media graduate, whose family owned part of the land where Flight 93 crashed in Somerset County on Sept. 11, 2001; and the late Glenn Cannon, a 1971 graduate of IUP who served on the university’s Council of Trustees.
Cannon was founding director of Pittsburgh’s Emergency Medical Services Department, director of disaster operations for the Federal Emergency Management Agency in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, and director of the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency.
If there is inclement weather, the 9/11 program will be moved to the Performing Arts Center’s Fisher Auditorium.
The 9/11 program will be followed by the 14th annual public reading of the Constitution at IUP.
As at past public readings, the first 100 participants will receive a special “We the People at IUP” t-shirt, as well as a pocket-sized copy of the Constitution and a star-shaped cookie.
Driscoll will open the reading with the Preamble to the Constitution.
In the case of inclement weather, that public reading will take place in the lobby of the Jane E. Leonard Hall.
The Six O’Clock Series event will feature four actors portraying a quartet of the Constitution’s authors — Ben Franklin, Alexander Hamilton, Charles Pinckney, and James Madison — discussing work done at the Constitutional Convention in Philadelphia in 1787.
“More than ever, people are hungry for information to help them make sense of what’s going on with their government,” said Dr. Gwen Torges, chair of IUP’s Department of Political Science and coordinator of IUP’s Constitution Day activities. “Constitution Day is a great chance to talk about these issues, dig into what the Constitution says, and have conversations about how our government is structured, as well as the relationship between the government and the people. My students inspire me with their eagerness to learn about the government, and how they can get involved to make the world a better place.”