A 1994 graduate of Indiana University of Pennsylvania -- and a daughter of a well-remembered Indiana County broadcaster and public official -- has been named director of the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute in the Washington, D.C., area.
Brandie Smith began her new duties as John and Adrienne Mars Director of the zoo and institute on Tuesday, after previously serving since May as acting director of the 163-acre zoo in Washington's Rock Creek Park. She has worked with the Smithsonian since 2008.
“I’m honored to continue working alongside such talented colleagues whose expertise drives innovations in animal care and sustains biodiversity,” Smith said. “Their work inspires future generations of conservationists.”
Smith will be responsible for the operations of the public Zoo in Washington, which has approximately 1.8 million visitors a year, and manage the Zoo’s groundbreaking conservation biology research team that works in more than 30 countries. Smith also oversees educational programs, ticketed events and other public services and programs.
She also will oversee the 3,200-acre Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute campus, 72 miles away from the nation's capital in Front Royal, Va.
Smith is the daughter of Gladys Poso Smith and the late Bernard R. "Bernie" Smith.
Bernie Smith had a long career in radio in Cambria and Indiana counties, as well as work as a producer of news film for Pittsburgh and Johnstown TV stations and national networks.
Smith also served on the Homer-Center School District's board of directors and was in his third term as an Indiana County commissioner when he passed away on Sept. 3, 2006, at his daughter's home in Potomac, Md.
As the Smithsonian describes itself, it's "the world's largest museum, education, and research complex."
The zoo has approximately 350 full-time staff positions, including keepers, curators, scientists, guest services and administrative staff and a combined federal and non-federal budget of $55 million. Major exhibits at the Zoo include Asia Trail, the David M. Rubenstein Family Giant Panda Habitat, Cheetah Conservation Station, Elephant Trails, Small Mammal House, Great Ape House, Reptile Discovery Center, Great Cats, American Trail, Amazonia and the Kids’ Farm.
“At the Smithsonian, we have seen Brandie’s expertise, talent and leadership in action for years, including during the past several months as acting director of the National Zoo and SCBI,” said Lonnie Bunch, secretary of the Smithsonian. “The exceptional work done there is vital to species conservation, animal care and education, and I am elated to have Brandie at the helm to help the Smithsonian secure our institutional and global shared future.”
During her 13-year tenure there, Smith helped to revitalize its giant panda program by integrating excellence in animal husbandry with the latest technology in reproductive biology. The Smithsonian said her efforts to merge these two disciplines have contributed to the birth of three surviving cubs, Bao Bao in 2013, Bei Bei in 2015 and Xiao Qi Ji in 2020.
Before joining the Smithsonian and its zoo, Brandie Smith served as vice president of animal conservation at the Association of Zoos and Aquariums from 2004 to 2008. In that role, she coordinated the cooperative conservation and scientific activities of more than 200 member institutions and nearly 1,000 animal programs.
She also advanced multi-institution amphibian conservation efforts, stewarding creation of the Bushmeat Crisis Task Force, a coalition of more than 30 conservation organizations that, from 1999 to 2009, focused on identifying and supporting solutions to the bushmeat crisis in Africa and around the world.
She also helped launch the Butterfly Conservation Initiative, jointly established by AZA and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in 2001, to engage zoos and aquariums in the recovery of federally listed butterfly species in the U.S.
After graduating from IUP in 1994, Brandie Smith earned a Master of Science degree in zoology from Clemson University and a doctoral degree in behavior, ecology, evolution and systematics from the University of Maryland.