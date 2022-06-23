The South Buffalo Township supervisors have a new township municipal building.
The supervisors purchased the former Indiana University of Pennsylvania satellite campus at 167 Northpointe Blvd., in the township, from the university for $400,000.
It is located in the former Northpointe Industrial Park, which is now known as the Regional Industrial Development Corp. of Southwestern Pennsylvania Armstrong Innovation Park.
The closing on the purchase occurred on May 9.
Township supervisors Paul Bergad and Joe Charlton noted the board was able to pay cash for the building that they had been saving.
“We were putting away money for six years to do that,” Mr. Bergad said after the supervisor’s meeting Monday night. Earlier, the supervisors had looked at buildings of a similar type to the one they wanted to build for a new township building.
To construct such a building would have cost $1.5 million three years ago, Bergad said.
“That is why we did not do it,” he said.
“A new township building has been one of the main goals and objectives I’ve had since becoming a township supervisor six years ago,” Charlton said. “I feel we’re moving the township in the right direction and providing the residents with a quality space for municipal services.”
He said the efforts of Bergad and fellow township Supervisor Jay Powell were instrumental in getting the new municipal building.
During the meeting Monday night, the supervisors voted to have township Secretary/Treasurer Michele Brestensky begin the process of moving her office equipment and furniture into the former IUP satellite campus.
Bergad said township tax collector Valerie Smith will continue to work in her current office until the end of the tax season. After the meeting Monday night, South Buffalo Township Police Dept. Chief Jeffrey Kuntz said the police department will also eventually move into the former IUP property — the supervisors haven’t decided yet which part of the building the police department will occupy, he said.
Bergad said IUP is leasing three offices and two classrooms in the building.
“They’re maintaining a presence,” he said.