On one hand, dual enrollment, giving high school students the opportunity to take college courses while still in secondary schools, is being expanded, effective with the Fall 2021 semester at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, to all students who are enrolled in a U.S. high school or are being homeschooled with a permanent home in the U.S.
Up until now, dual enrollment was limited to schools in Indiana Area, Apollo-Ridge, Armstrong, River Valley, Derry Area, Harmony Area, Homer-Center, Marion Center Area, Northern Cambria, Penns Manor Area, Punxsutawney Area, Purchase Line and United districts, as well as Indiana Wesleyan School, Punxsutawney Christian School and Seeds of Faith Christian Academy. As approved by the IUP Council of Trustees Thursday, students who are juniors or seniors in high school with a minimum 3.0 cumulative grade point average may be eligible, presuming they have a recommendation from their high school guidance counselor.
Exceptions may be made on a case-by-case basis in consultation with the high school guidance counselor and the IUP dual enrollment coordinator.
On the other, efforts are being made to encourage more students to take part in an existing dual enrollment program involving IUP and Indiana Area School District.
As reported Thursday by IUP Vice President for Enrollment Management Dr. Patricia McCarthy, more than 60 dual enrollment students are enrolled each semester at IUP from multiple school districts, including on average 22 students from Indiana Area School District.
IASD’s Superintendent Michael Vuckovich joined McCarthy for a presentation during the Enrollment Management Committee segment of the trustees’ day-long meeting.
They said the IUP-IASD partnership opened for this school year with an initial meeting early in the summer, followed by a meeting of key university and district colleagues.
“This collaboration will encourage more Indiana (Area) High School students to take advantage of coursework at IUP by creating targeted academic focus areas that meet both the students’ interests and the employment needs of this region,” IUP Enrollment Management Committee Chair Joyce Fairman said in a report summing up the committee’s portion of Thursday’s council meeting. The targeted pathway involves areas of studies important for the Indiana region, in such areas as STEM or Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics education. “In addition, dual enrollment students will have the benefit of programming beyond their formal coursework to provide them with information and skills to be successful in college and beyond,” Fairman reported. “Sessions would include information such as navigating financial aid, career and professional development (and) career exploration, and student life.”
McCarthy and Vuckovich said the partnership will include creation of a marketing plan, that perhaps will have a formal name such as “Indiana Success Pathway.”
“Both Mr. Vuckovich and Dr. McCarthy expressed their gratitude for the great partnership,” Fairman said in her committee report, “and they are eager to move the project forward and bring awareness of this opportunity to the Indiana community.”