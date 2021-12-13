The shape of Indiana University of Pennsylvania is changing, with a pending sale of one campus and a recent $1 million transfusion into another.
That $1 million comes from Pennsylvania’s Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program toward IUP’s Academy of Culinary Arts in Punxsutawney.
IUP President Dr. Michael A. Driscoll told the university’s Council of Trustees Thursday that the money will help fund construction of a new 45,000-square foot center in an existing building in downtown Punxsutawney.
“This project will give students a state-of-the-art space to learn and work, enhancing further their IUP experience,” Driscoll said.
The pending sale is in Armstrong County.
Seven weeks after South Buffalo Township’s board of supervisors made a $400,000 offer for IUP’s building in Northpointe Industrial Park, the final decision about the sale will be in Driscoll’s hands.
After Thursday’s meeting, Driscoll said the decision to accept South Buffalo’s offer had been entrusted to him by the council, the Board of Governors of the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education that includes IUP, and the Pennsylvania General Assembly.
“We’re still in productive discussion with the township,” Driscoll said.
On Oct. 18, the township board approved an offer, after hearing an engineering consultant say a new township building would cost South Buffalo between $500,000 and $800,000.
If Driscoll can work out an agreement, the township would move all its services, including the tax collector’s office, municipal authority, supervisors’ office and police department, into the building.
Supervisor Paul Bergad said the 23,000-square foot structure would also be used as a community center, but also said the township board would like to have IUP maintain a presence in the building and teach some classes there.
On March 18 of this year, IUP’s Council of Trustees approved a “resolution for transfer or sale of real property” of the 16- year-old Northpointe campus.
“This transfer or sale will enable IUP to maintain a more cost-effective regional presence,” said Samuel H. Phillips, IUP associate vice president for university operations and administrative services.
Anne Cloonan of the Kittanning Leader Times, a Sample News Group sibling of The Indiana Gazette, contributed to this story.