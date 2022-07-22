passhe02 logo.jpg
Picasa

HARRISBURG — The Board of Governors of the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education voted Thursday to approve how $75 million in additional state aid and $125 million in federal COVID-19 funds would be divvied up among Indiana and the other state-owned universities.

Indiana University of Pennsylvania is getting a $72.2 million share, $59.9 million from the state budget and $12.3 million from a program established through the federal American Rescue Plan Act.

Tags