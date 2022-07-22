HARRISBURG — The Board of Governors of the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education voted Thursday to approve how $75 million in additional state aid and $125 million in federal COVID-19 funds would be divvied up among Indiana and the other state-owned universities.
Indiana University of Pennsylvania is getting a $72.2 million share, $59.9 million from the state budget and $12.3 million from a program established through the federal American Rescue Plan Act.
“I am very pleased for the increased investment for all State System universities, including IUP,” university President Dr. Michael A. Driscoll said.
After portions were set aside for a series of system-wide initiatives, the total appropriation from the state budget for Indiana and nine other universities comes to $546.5 million for 2022-23 — up from $471.7 million for 2021-22.
IUP’s share is up from $53.9 million a year ago.
Its nearly $60 million is the fourth largest 2022-23 allocation, after Pennsylvania Western (formed in the integration of California, Clarion and Edinboro universities) at $87.3 million, Commonwealth (formed in the integration of Bloomsburg, Lock Haven and Mansfield universities) at $84.6 million, and West Chester at $81.4 million.
After that comes Slippery Rock at $51.3 million, Kutztown at $46.4 million, Millersville at $42 million, East Stroudsburg at $39.6 million, Shippensburg at $37.5 million, and Cheyney at $19.4 million.
Cheyney received the largest increase percentage-wise, 45.4 percent ($6 million), followed by East Stroudsburg at 36.2 percent ($10.5 million), West Chester at 30.8 percent ($19.2 million), Kutztown at 24.8 percent ($9.2 million), Slippery Rock at 23.4 percent ($9.7 million), Shippensburg at 20.4 percent ($6.4 million), Millersville at 17.7 percent ($6.3 million), IUP at a 5.6 percent increase ($3 million more) from the state budget, Commonwealth at 5.1 percent ($4.1 million), and Pennsylvania Western with a 0.26 percent increase ($228,070) from the state appropriation.
As PASSHE spokesman Kevin Hensil noted in a press release earlier this month, the state budget allocation is the largest single-year increase the State System has received from Harrisburg.
He said it will benefit students by allowing PASSHE to hold tuition flat for the fourth consecutive year, despite inflation.
As signed by Gov. Tom Wolf on July 8, there also is Act 1A of 2022, providing $125 million of ARP’s Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds to PASSHE. Allocations for three universities are specifically mentioned in the Act:
• Cheyney University was to receive $7.4 million.
• The integrating universities (Pennsylvania Western and Commonwealth) were to receive $34.3 million, which would be split equally at $17.15 million for the groupings on either side of the Allegheny Mountains.
The governors said the remaining $83.3 million would be allocated between the other seven universities, based on their portion of the two-year average fall full-time equivalent (FTE) enrollment among those seven institutions.
In Indiana’s case, its nearly $12.27 million share of COVID-19 funds is 14.7 percent of the total, based on an FTE enrollment of 7,906.44 — and the third largest allocation out of that $83 million-plus.
West Chester is tops with 15,386.63 FTE enrollment or 28.7 percent, so it is getting $23,876,229.
With 7,993.94 FTE enrollment Slippery Rock edges out IUP for second place, getting 14.9 percent or $12,404,610.
Then comes:
• Kutztown, 6,758.70 FTE, 12.6 percent, $10.5 million
• Millersville, 5,888.82 FTE, 11 percent, $9.1 million
• Shippensburg, 5,017.67 FTE, 9.3 percent, $7.8 million
• East Stroudsburg, 4,750.55 FTE, 8.8 percent, $7.4 million
Hensil said the governors voted before the General Assembly and Wolf approved a 2022-23 state budget to update the formula used to allocate that state budget funding.
“The updated formula is better for students and holds universities accountable by basing funding on enrollment, key student groups, and student retention so funding follows the student and emphasizes university support of students’ education and success,” Hensil said.
The PASSHE spokesman also said a collaborative and careful approach was conducted. IUP’s Dr. Driscoll led the effort to overhaul the allocation policy, saying at a special Board of Governors meeting earlier last month that those working on the new policy were assigned “to make sure that dollars were following students and that board priorities were being served.”
Hensil said the effort was worked over for nearly a year “with important contributions from university presidents, provosts, chief financial officers, chief academic officers, faculty, and others.”
In his remarks to the board, Dr. Kenneth M. Mash, president of the Association of Pennsylvania State College and University Faculties union, expressed on behalf of the faculty and coaches an appreciation for the additional funding granted to the State System.
However, he reiterated APSCUF’s continued concern over 114 faculty members who received retrenchment letters in 2020.
“There are 27 of these faculty members who were retrenched and have recall rights,” Marsh said. “They need to be acknowledged. And acknowledging them does not even begin to tell the story of what happens when retrenchment takes place at a university. When those letters go out, there’s a ripple effect. Some retired so that a colleague might keep their job. Or other faculty members resigned because they were early enough in their careers that they could find another faculty position.”
The APSCUF president said it is not a matter of entitlement, but of a special trust, “a trust that says, ‘If you commit yourself to your institution, if you do the things that you are asked to do, that a university would not retrench you unless the situation were so very dire that the existence of the university was demonstrably in immediate peril.’”
He called on board members, Board Chairwoman Dr. Cynthia D. Shapira and PASSHE Chancellor Dr. Daniel Greenstein to “please let it be an imperative part of your mission to restore trust. Please do not forget my colleagues.”
Other board actions Thursday included standing committee assignments for the coming academic year.
IUP Council of Trustees President Samuel H. Smith will chair the governors’ Governance and Leadership committee, on which IUP student governor Abigail Hancox also will be among the members.