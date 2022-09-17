For the second time, Indiana University of Pennsylvania has signed a dual admissions program agreement, this time with Pennsylvania Highlands Community College.
“We have transfer agreements with multiple schools,” said Penn Highlands President Dr. Steve Nunez, “but this one is somewhat unique. It allows for dual enrollment at both schools.”
IUP President Dr. Michael A. Driscoll said it was a win for both Indiana and PHCC, which has campuses in Richland Township (Cambria County), near Central Park in downtown Johnstown, in Cambria Township near Ebensburg, just east of Somerset in Somerset Township, at Sill Business Incubator on the Juniata College campus in Huntingdon, and in the Logan Valley Mall near Altoona.
Nunez said most of his students live locally “and want to remain local.” Driscoll said the agreement is meant to provide “a seamless transition for students.”
Officials of the two schools said students receive enhanced counseling, advising and transition support services from both institutions, and Penn Highlands students who have been accepted into this program will be given full access to IUP’s resources, including housing, dining, the Co-Op, the IUP Libraries and activities and events at IUP.
Since 2015, according to a joint news release, more than 100 students from Penn Highlands have transferred to IUP to complete their academic studies. Five of those students were on hand for Friday’s announcement in the Blue Room of Sutton Hall at the heart of the Indiana campus:
• Christian Jaramillo, of Johnstown, who is pursuing a master’s degree in business administration.
• Sydney Sheredy, of Northern Cambria, who is majoring in safety, health & environmental applied science.
• Evan Orr, of Brush Valley, who is majoring in mathematics with a concentration in actuarial science & statistics.
• Matthew Gaul, of Irvona, Clearfield County, who is majoring in ecology, conservation and evolutionary biology.
• Bethany Jacobs, of Johnstown, a graduate student who is majoring in student affairs in higher education.
To qualify, students must be currently admitted and enrolled at Penn Highlands, maintain a minimum grade point average of 2.0 or the minimum grade point required by the IUP program they have chosen, have earned less than 30 credit hours before applying for the dual admissions declaration, and plan to pursue both an associate degree and a bachelor’s degree.
A similar arrangement links IUP and Westmoreland County Community College.
Under terms of an agreement announced two years ago, students enrolled at WCCC who plan to complete a bachelor’s degree at IUP will be given automatic acceptance to IUP, pending successful completion of all admissions requirements.
No additional admissions application is required for those students.
Westmoreland County Community College has a main campus in Youngwood, the Advanced Technology Center in New Stanton, the Public Safety Training Center in New Stanton, and campuses in Uniontown (Fayette County), Murrysville, Latrobe, New Kensington and along Hamill Road adjacent to the Indiana County Technology Center in White Township.