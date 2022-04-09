Thursday’s “IRMC Day at IUP” was part of a Research Appreciation Week celebrating research collaboration and cutting-edge student and faculty research and creative activities at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
The week’s activities included Thursday’s networking event at the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex, bringing together professionals from IUP, Indiana Regional Medical Center and the surrounding community.
It was a chance for IRMC President and CEO Stephen A. Wolfe to tout, for instance, that “we are doing more robotics at IRMC than at any other community hospital in western Pennsylvania.”
It also was a chance for IUP Biology Department Chair Dr. Narayanaswamy Bharathan to point out that the university was a rarity during the COVID-19 pandemic, as it was testing without a medical school backing it up — and able to get results in less than 24 hours, as IRMC made use of IUP equipment in an IRMC laboratory.
“It was a win for IRMC, IUP and the Indiana community,” said Jacqueline Sansig, IRMC administrative director of Laboratory Medicine & Respiratory Services, who joined Bharathan for one of four presentations during a four-hour symposium at the KCAC.
The testing began in March 2020, in the earliest days of the pandemic.
By July 2020, Bharathan had developed a new detection protocol that incorporates RT-qPCR reagents, that is, quantitative reverse transcription PCR or polymerase chain reaction, developed by Takara Bio USA Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Takara Bio Inc.
It was a collaboration meant to bring better and faster COVID-19 testing to rural communities in the United States and around the world.
Those were among highlights of an event was keynoted by Dr. Randall Longenecker, who practiced comprehensive family medicine in rural Logan County, Ohio, for 30 years, is assistant dean emeritus for Rural and Underserved Programs and professor of family medicine at the Ohio University Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine in Athens, Ohio.
Longenecker said the nation’s 72 Rural Training Track programs — including that involving IUP and IRMC — have to be strategic in their relationships.
Longenecker has worked during his career in the relative shadow of the nearest major university, Ohio State, which happens to be 78 miles northwest of Athens and 63 miles southeast of Logan County.
“It was as if we were in a different world,” Longenecker said. “We were just far enough away to be our own board.”
IUP and IRMC are a bit closer to nearby major urban areas, 27 miles from downtown Johnstown and 56 miles from downtown Pittsburgh.
“You’re only an hour from Pittsburgh,” Longenecker said. “You’re not too close; you’re close enough.”
Close enough, for instance, for IRMC to have a cancer center that is affiliated with UPMC Hillman Cancer Center.
“Affiliation and not control is the way,” Longenecker said.
It’s far enough away that neither UPMC (University of Pittsburgh Medical Center) nor AHN (Allegheny Health Network) have any other Indiana County facility, while Westmoreland County-based Excela Health is limited to urgent care centers in Burrell Township (suburban Blairsville) and Conemaugh Township (suburban Saltsburg).
COVID-19 also figured in another presentation Thursday, “IRMC & IUP Partnership on Wastewater Research & Related Impact on Public Health,” which brought together IRMC Chief Medical Officer Dr. Richard Neff, IUP Professor of Applied Math Dr. Rick Adkins, and Indiana Borough Wastewater Treatment Plant Assistant Superintendent Roland Francis.
The presentation looked at the history of wastewater epidemiology, which dates to a cholera outbreak in London in 1854, and a 2001 examination by the Environmental Protection Agency of pharmaceuticals and personal care products contaminating United States water supplies.
Francis is a pioneer in wastewater epidemiology during the pandemic, as he oversaw the borough’s connection in April 2020 as one of approximately 360 entities partnering with Biobot Analytics, a company formed at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
IUP began meeting with Francis and other borough officials, providing laboratory expertise and equipment for future testing. In October 2021, Neff said the Indiana project provides information for trending of COVID-19 cases in the borough and White Township, and informs IRMC on what to expect as far as Emergency Department and inpatient volumes are concerned.
The original tie with Biobot was followed by a memorandum of understanding, which brought in the Allegheny County Health Department and Carnegie Mellon University. Weekly testing results still can be found on the borough’s indianaboro.com website.
Other collaborations also were illustrated, including food service and a partnership between IRMC and IUP’s nursing program.
“We were the frontline during the COVID pandemic,” said Meigan Robb, a registered nurse who holds a doctorate in philosophy from IUP and is an assistant professor of nursing.
According to Nursing Schools Almanac, IUP’s Bachelor of Science in Nursing is rated eighth in Pennsylvania. IUP enrolls approximately 600 nursing students and graduates some 150 each year.
She was joined by Sheila Martin, also a registered nurse who serves as a nurse recruiter for IRMC. Thursday’s event also served as an opportunity for students to discuss health care and other careers.
Martin also talked about clinical nursing experiences, meant to supplement simulated learning experiences, provide real-world professional role experiences, and is meant to aid in the development of clinical reasoning and judgement.
Nettie Albohali, general manager of the Food and Nutrition Department at IRMC and Punxsutawney Area Hospital, IRMC’s partner in the Pennsylvania Mountains Health Care Network, joined Jodie Seybold, instructor and dietitian-nutritionist program director at IUP, for a presentation about a partnership that dates back more than three decades.
Seybold expressed optimism about going “up and up over our next 30 years.”
Their presentation included testimonies from several alumni, including Danielle Weber, assistant director/patient service manager for Cura Hospitality at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.
“Being part of the IUP program allowed me to experience different avenues,” Weber recalled. “I worked with different teams at IRMC. Each person gave me a better understanding of what they did and how I could build on my professional career.”
She also recalled the advice of a lactation consultant at IRMC, “listen, don’t speak first, you need to hear our patients.”
Also displayed at the KCAC Thursday was “Research Support & Infrastructure at IUP,” featuring Dr. Hilliary Creely of IUP and Dr. Tracy Eisenhower of the IUP Research Institute, established 20 years ago to increase, enhance and streamline sponsored activity at and for the university.
It was established as a separate non-profit corporation governed by a 13-member board of directors “to advance the research agenda and educational objectives of IUP and the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education and to promote greater collaborations across the system.”