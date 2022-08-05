Indiana University of Pennsylvania will be part of a state Hunger-Free Campus Initiative pilot program announced Thursday by first lady Frances Wolf and acting Secretary of Education Eric Hagarty at Millersville University of Pennsylvania.
“We manage a food pantry and have been doing so since the fall of 2019,” said Dr. Malaika Turner, assistant vice president for student affairs at IUP. “It is a team effort in the Student Affairs office.”
In Millersville, Wolf said the Hunger-Free Campus Initiative and the Hunger-Free Campus+ Initiative will help build a coalition of Pennsylvania institutions of higher education focused on addressing hunger and other basic needs for their students.
She said it would create opportunities for connection among student hunger advocates, providing resources and strategies for campuses, and supporting opportunities to apply for grants related to addressing food insecurity.
The Wolf administration said an estimated 36 percent of students know someone who dropped out of college due to food insecurity during the pandemic, and roughly 52 percent of students who faced food or housing insecurity in 2020 did not apply for support because they did not know how.
At IUP, Turner said, “we collaborate with various student organizations and departments.”
In the past, student groups provided volunteers for the Food Pantry and Help Center.
Now, the assistant vice president said, “we have student workers in the Food Pantry and Help Center, and we have an intern working for us.”
Turner said IUP’s operation has served 1,000 or more students over the past three years. undergraduates and graduate students, on-campus and off.
“It has done well,” Turner said.
State officials gathered in Millersville quoted a 2018 report released by the federal Government Accountability Office that found that about half of all undergraduate students in 2016 were financially independent, and the average age of a college student today is 25 years old.
However, the report went on, about 22 percent of all undergrads that year had dependent children of their own, and 14 percent were single parents.
“Hunger is a devastating reality affecting too many of Pennsylvania’s post-secondary students as they strive to further their education, and today I am proud to say that, here in Pennsylvania, we are refusing to accept it,” Wolf said in Millersville. “I invite all of Pennsylvania’s institutions of higher education to apply for the Hunger-Free Campus designation and join their dedicated colleagues in ensuring our students have access to the tools they need to succeed, especially nutritious food.”
Turner said IUP has applied for the Hunger-Free Campus designation and is just waiting for the next steps in the process.
“We’ll see how this will enhance what we do at IUP as far as addressing food insecurity,” the assistant vice president said.
The IUP Food Pantry and Help Center is located in Wallwork Hall, on the lower level, next to the courtyard area.
Wolf and Hagarty said the 2022-23 state budget included a $1 million investment to begin the Hunger-Free Campus grant program, which would help schools enhance food pantries, increase Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP or food stamp) outreach, improve data gathering, and participate in other initiatives that help meet the nutritional needs of students.
They said this investment, when coupled with the budget increases for the post-secondary sector, will help reduce barriers impacting college and career goal attainment.