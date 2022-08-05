iup square logo

Indiana University of Pennsylvania will be part of a state Hunger-Free Campus Initiative pilot program announced Thursday by first lady Frances Wolf and acting Secretary of Education Eric Hagarty at Millersville University of Pennsylvania.

“We manage a food pantry and have been doing so since the fall of 2019,” said Dr. Malaika Turner, assistant vice president for student affairs at IUP. “It is a team effort in the Student Affairs office.”

