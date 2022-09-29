Indiana University of Pennsylvania is getting $4.98 million from the U.S. Department of Defense for the first three years of what is termed a novel project to enhance cybersecurity and STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) education in Pennsylvania.
It is the largest grant ever awarded to the local institution.
It is called “A Collaborative Pennsylvania-wide Community College Consortium for Enhancing STEM and Cybersecurity Education” and its goal is to establish a dynamic, collaborative consortium of community colleges, with IUP as the lead organization.
The goal of the project is to increase completion rates of certificate programs that strengthen the STEM and cybersecurity workforce and increase the rates of students transitioning from community colleges to STEM degrees at four-year institutions.
University officials said the project period of performance is expected to be six years with total funding possibly ending up at about $11 million.
Dr. Waleed Farag, professor of computer science and director of IUP’s Institute for Cyber Security, authored the grant application and will lead the team working on the project.
“We strongly believe that improving cybersecurity and STEM programs at the community college level will positively contribute to the alleviation of the national talent gap in this important field,” said Farag, who oversees a cybersecurity program which has been designated since the early 2000s as a Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense Education by the National Security Agency.
In the last six years, the Institute for Cyber Security has secured more than $15 million in federal funding for IUP-sponsored initiatives and programs, including more than $1 million in federal funding for IUP to enhance cybersecurity training for middle school students and teachers through the GenCyber program.
“I am glad of the trust and confidence that major federal agencies, including the National Security Agency and the Department of Defense, have in IUP,” Farag said. “I also want to thank President Driscoll, Dean Hovan, the School of Graduate Studies and Research, and the Research Institute, for providing the resources and support needed to secure these competitive grant funded projects.”
IUP’s Research Institute, a separate, private, nonprofit corporation affiliated with IUP, provides research administrative assistance at all stages of externally funded projects. It is the official recipient of the grant funds.
University officials said the project has three major objectives: to increase certificate completion rates; to increase transfer rates to four-year institutions; and to increase student interest in employment in the science, technology, and manufacturing workforce, including Department of Defense and related companies.
Faraq said the project also will address other Department of Defense priority areas such as robotics.
His team will include IUP faculty members and graduate students as well as faculty and administrators from six Pennsylvania community college partners — Bucks County, Butler County (which has a campus in Ford City), Montgomery County, Northampton, Pennsylvania Highlands and Westmoreland County Community College.
The university said IUP has partnership agreements with all of these colleges and dual admission agreements with Penn Highlands and Westmoreland, whose campuses across multiple counties include a center in White Township.
As part of the research in preparation for requesting grant funds, the university said Farag and his team identified multiple challenges community colleges face in meeting the goals of the project, which include effective marketing and recruitment, retention, cost of obtaining certifications, and community awareness of existing opportunities and career paths.
“Some of the initiatives to overcome identified challenges will be managed centrally at IUP to maximize efficiency, minimize needed resources, and promote collaboration, while the others will be implemented locally at each of the participating community colleges to address local challenges and target a specific audience at each institution,” Farag said.
The IUP cybersecurity program has about 120 students enrolled, and about 20 students annually complete the program and receive their bachelor’s degree in the Computer Science/Cyber Security Track. IUP’s program also focuses on cybercrime detection, loss prevention, and how to collect the evidence to prosecute cybersecurity offenders.
“Dr. Farag has a well-deserved reputation as a leader in cybersecurity education, and he has worked tirelessly to build an extraordinary program at IUP, focusing on student success and academic excellence in all that he does,” IUP President Dr. Michael A. Driscoll said. “This innovative initiative can also help to address the critical need for more cybersecurity experts in the workforce in Pennsylvania and throughout the country.”
A particular focus of the program is supporting student-veterans and students from underserved and underrepresented groups in the STEM and cybersecurity fields to complete educational programs at both the community college and baccalaureate degree levels.
“IUP’s expertise in cybersecurity and STEM education, commitment to research, and our already established relationships with community colleges throughout the state, positions IUP perfectly to lead this important initiative,” Driscoll said. “This project truly complements IUP’s ongoing work of eliminating barriers for students who want to transition to IUP from community colleges.”