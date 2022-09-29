Dr. Waleed Faraq

Waleed Farag photographed on February 23, 2022.

 Courtesy Indiana University of Pennsylvania

Indiana University of Pennsylvania is getting $4.98 million from the U.S. Department of Defense for the first three years of what is termed a novel project to enhance cybersecurity and STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) education in Pennsylvania.

It is the largest grant ever awarded to the local institution.