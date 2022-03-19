There was a lot going on in and around the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex before, during and after Thursday’s Indiana University of Pennsylvania Council of Trustees’ gathering in the PNC Room of the KCAC.
There were banners and signs still touting the recent NCAA Division II Atlantic Regional men’s basketball tournament, which launched the IUP Crimson Hawks into the Division II Elite Eight being played next week in Evansville, Ind.
There were booths going up inside the KCAC, and outside, for this weekend’s Indiana-Armstrong Builders Association Home Show, which continues through Sunday.
And the First Commonwealth Bank Box Office in the KCAC lobby was selling tickets for Chris Perondi’s Stunt Dog Experience, sponsored by Delaney Subaru, which now is to happen on April 3 at 2 and 6 p.m., nearly a year after it was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
All are signs of progress for a venue that reported improved results in event activity and financial performance for the first half of the 2021-22 fiscal year, over the same period 12 months before.
Samuel H. Phillips, IUP associate vice president for University Operations and Administrative Services, said there were 109 events between July 1 and Dec. 31, 2021, up from 69 for the last six months of calendar 2020.
Event attendance, almost non-existent between July 1 and Dec. 31, 2020, reached 46,768 for the last six months of calendar 2021.
“Total event revenue was reported at $564,815, an (884 percent) improvement over the Dec. 31, 2020, report of $57,405,” Phillips said. There also were “well-managed” facility overhead expenditures and a “strong” vendor performance.
“Because of aggressive vendor booking efforts and tight control of operating expenses, the Kovalchick Complex continues to experience healthy growth in event activity and attendance and better-than-projected financial performance,” Phillips went on.
It’s not entirely clear sailing ahead, however.
“Because of continuing market uncertainty, vendor projections show a break-even financial performance for Fiscal Year 2021-22,” the IUP associate vice president said.
Phillips spoke toward the end of the Administration and Finance Committee session during Thursday’s day-long gathering of the trustees. Other matters before that committee, and eventually before the full board at the public meeting later in the afternoon, included a resolution to authorize the Student Cooperative Association, also known as the Co-Op, to refinance prior bonds through the Indiana County Industrial Development Authority.
Two issues are currently outstanding, a 2012 issue in the aggregate principal amount of $13.76 million and a 2015 issue in the aggregate principal amount of $9.105 million, and will be refinanced to realize debt service savings. The Co-Op and ICIDA intends to sell the bonds to PNC Capital Markets LLC. In other business before the Council of Trustees Thursday:
• IUP Vice President for Enrollment Management Dr. Patricia McCarthy reported that 85 percent of respondents to a recent Financial Aid office survey overall were satisfied or very satisfied with the Financial Aid office and thought the office had addressed their questions satisfactorily and with professionalism.
• McCarthy also reported continued collaboration between IUP and local high schools to build dual enrollment pathways, including Indiana Area and Punxsutawney Area.
• IUP Vice President for University Advancement Khatmeh Osseiran-Hanna said the annual giving program is currently at 94 percent of a $279,000 goal for fall-donor and year-end giving appeals. She said total commitments for the first half of fiscal year 2021-22 totaled $690,012.
• Osseiran-Hanna also reported that the Foundation for IUP has distributed $3,675,775 in scholarship support and $143,645 in programmatic support, for a total of $3,819,420 in the year-to-date.