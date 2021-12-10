A lot of numbers came out Thursday morning during committee sessions for the quarterly Indiana University of Pennsylvania Council of Trustees meeting at the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex.
While some numbers are down, IUP could give an optimistic report about enrollment.
Vice President for Enrollment Management Patricia McCarthy said for the Winter session, registration was 1,429 undergraduates and 183 graduate students, for a total of 1,612, up from 1,310, 168 and 1,478, respectively, a year ago.
Spring registration, however, is down from 6,333 undergraduates and 1,553 graduate students a year ago to 5,919 and 1,470, respectively, for the coming spring.
On the other hand, IUP is retaining a larger portion of incoming freshmen, 84.82 percent between Fall 2021 and Spring 2022, compared to 82.79 percent from Fall 2020 to Spring 2021.
Meanwhile, as of Dec. 6, 5,312 freshmen had completed the admission process for the fall of 2022, compared to 5,125 for this past fall, but transfers so far total 70, down from 80 a year ago; culinary signups total 185, down from 207; and as of Dec. 2, 317 graduate students had signed up for the fall of 2022, down from 361 this past fall.
Those who came in this fall and can stick it out for four years will be a part of IUP history.
”These first-year students represent the Class of 2025, which will graduate the year of our 150th anniversary,” President Dr. Michael A. Driscoll said in his report to the Council of Trustees.
Similarly, the university would like to repeat recent history, when it comes to fundraising.
“The sesquicentennial is the framework for our new comprehensive campaign, which comes on the heels of our record-breaking, $81-million Imagine Unlimited campaign,” Driscoll said. “Vice President (for University Advancement Khatmeh) Osseiran-Hanna, along with her staff, has brought together people from across the university community, our alumni and our donors to create a task force that is creating a campaign not just about fundraising, but about engagement.”
Between the Imagine Unlimited campaign and the upcoming sesquicentennial celebration, IUP sees optimism in continued gifts to the university.
As Osseiran-Hanna told the council, as of 9:30 a.m. Thursday, more than $2.77 million has been raised through cash gifts and pledge commitments.
She also said the Foundation for IUP has created 13 new funds in this fiscal year and awarded more than $2.2 million in scholarships to 1,365 recipients.
“The new campaign follows the mantra of the (university’s) strategic plan, which is to order all our resources to ensure that each of our students is successful,” Driscoll said. “The focus will be the point where student success and community benefit and impact overlap, where our work not just expands the minds and enhances the life of our students, but also makes a positive impact on the world around us.
“It will also emphasize engagement with the university through strategic community-wide partnerships as well as strengthening the relationships with our alumni,” the president told the trustees.
As summed up during the meeting by the trustees’ University Advancement Committee Chair Jennifer Baker, Osseiran-Hanna’s division “has continued to make notable strides in student-centered initiatives, which have included three campus-community-building events during the Fall 2021 session ... attended by faculty, staff and administrators.”
Driscoll said the next major campaign is still in the planning process, but it will strive “to strengthen the bridge from the past to the future, and to ensure IUP students will continue to be citizens of the world who make positive impacts.”
Another sort of positive impact was stated by IUP’s president.
“Last week, we saw a stunning display of engagement and generosity,” Driscoll said.
“On Giving Tuesday, alumni, faculty, staff, students and other supporters gave more than $29,000 for our students, with gifts coming from 152 donors. In the last four years, IUP has raised almost $112,000 during these one-day events, and this year we nearly tripled our goal. I think those facts prove that IUP and its people care about IUP and its students.”
Also, Baker reported, University Advancement continued to facilitate a partnership between the university and nearby Indiana Regional Medical Center, “building a successful community health and wellness collaborative.”
Separately, in a report on the Cook Honors College, Director Dr. Chauna Craig said 88.8 percent of students in the Fall 2020 cohort there returned this past fall.
Amid all that, the university also is looking ahead to life after federally funded pandemic-related aid, said Ragan Griffin, IUP director of financial aid.
As later reported by trustees’ Enrollment Management Committee Chair Joyce Fairman, IUP was awarded more than $22.5 million in federal Higher Education Emergency Relief Funds to distribute directly to students.
That came from three HEERF categories:
• The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security or CARES Act of 2020 provided an institutional portion of $5,035,230 and a student portion of $5,025,231.
• The Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021, or CRRSAA, provided an institutional portion of $10,316,996, and a student portion that, again, was $5,025,231.
• The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 provided an institutional portion of $13,426,046, and a student portion of $13,508,299.
Griffin said the university tried to be as careful as possible, though it was “all done on the fly.”
And the university knows the COVID-19 spigot is about to be turned off. Griffin said IUP has “no reason to assume additional funding with be forthcoming.”
However, the pandemic still goes on. Melissa Dick, nurse director of the IUP Health Service, described its work supporting students, in such areas as preparation, implementation, testing data, collaboration, logistics management, training, and “cleaning, cleaning and even more cleaning.”
As a sign of emergence from the COVID-19 pandemic, IUP is looking ahead to next spring, when it again will hold a Celebration of Philanthropy on April 8, a presentation of Distinguished Alumni Awards on April 9 and a Volunteer Appreciation Breakfast and Advancement Summit on April 9.