Indiana University of Pennsylvania announced Thursday that the state-owned institution will return to what President Dr. Michael A. Driscoll called “fully face-to-face instruction and in-person events and activities for fall 2022.”
In most circumstances, the president said in a message to IUP students and employees, “meetings and gatherings will transition to in-person formats, and employees will return to working at their university locations.”
He also wrote, “I look forward to our Crimson Hawks community being together again in person. I believe that this provides the best possible experience for our students, and I am confident that, by working together, we can return to on-campus classes, events and work while protecting the health and safety of our community.”
While in most circumstances, masks won’t be needed — but they won’t be set aside and will be available as needed at campus buildings.
Also, the president wrote, “for students for whom self-isolation has been recommended due to a positive COVID-19 diagnosis, housing and care will be offered in Delaney Hall.” He said federal Centers for Disease Control-recommended cleaning and sanitation procedures continue to be followed in buildings on all campuses, and “we will continue to monitor COVID-19 positive cases among students and will provide updates to the IUP community when needed.”
Driscoll said updates and information will be posted on the COVID-19 Response Plan site, found under “news-events/coronavirus-information/” on the iup.edu website.
The letter was circulated by IUP Executive Director for Media Relations Michelle Fryling on the eve of a busy stretch of events as IUP opens its fall schedule for 2022-23.
The schedule in the days ahead includes a Move-In Event at the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex on Aug. 13 and 14, a kickoff event coinciding with Downtown Indiana’s Third Thursday event on Aug. 18 at 5 p.m. in IRMC Park, and the Opening of the Academic Year on Aug. 19 at 9 a.m. at Fisher Auditorium on campus.
In his letter, Driscoll said the university “will continue to follow guidance from the (federal) Centers for Disease Control regarding masks/face coverings based on county transmission rates.”
At present, masks are not required for Allegheny, Armstrong, Indiana or Jefferson counties, where the university has its campuses and centers.
“The exception is that masks will continue to be required in the IUP Health Service,” Driscoll wrote, something also required by other hospitals and medical clinics since the pandemic began two years ago. “IUP supports the CDC recommendation to wear a mask if an individual has COVID-19 symptoms, a positive test, or exposure to someone with COVID-19.”
IUP Health Service also will continue to provide free COVID-19 testing for students and vaccinations for students and employees.
Still, Driscoll wrote, “while wearing a mask is not required in most cases, it remains the expectation that any visitors to individual offices or to residence hall suites and rooms must follow the preference of the people in those offices or living areas regarding use of masks.”
He said every member of the IUP community should understand, support and follow the request for masking in an individual’s personal space, and that the university will support and respect the individual personal choice to wear a mask or face covering.
“Anyone who prefers to use a mask is encouraged to do so,” Driscoll wrote. “Free masks are available at most building entrances.”
There also, of course, are IUP’s athletic teams, including the field hockey squad that has three exhibitions this month, on Aug. 20 against Mercyhurst University and Aug. 28 against Allegheny College at George P. Miller Stadium, and on Aug. 21 at Slippery Rock University of Pennsylvania; the women’s volleyball team that opens on Aug. 27 with a doubleheader at East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania, against East Stroudsburg at 1 p.m. and Thomas Jefferson University at 3:30 p.m.; and the football team that is getting ready for its season opener Sept. 10 at East Stroudsburg.
“Student-athletes are to continue to follow the COVID-19 policy established by the NCAA and PSAC (Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference),” Driscoll wrote. “Students at off-site experiences should follow the guidelines of their host institution.”
He went on to say that university policies will change accordingly if there is a shift in the impact of the pandemic in the four counties and the CDC provides updated recommendations regarding face coverings or other mitigation efforts.
“The well-being of the IUP community remains our priority and our guiding principle, and new decisions will be made as needed to keep us healthy and safe,” Driscoll also wrote. “Thank you for all of the work you have done to mitigate the transmission of COVID-19 in our community. Please continue to be vigilant, take care of yourself, and support and take care of one another.”