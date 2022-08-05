Dr. Michael A. Driscoll

IUP President Dr. Michael A. Driscoll.

 Courtesy Indiana University of Pennsylvania

Indiana University of Pennsylvania announced Thursday that the state-owned institution will return to what President Dr. Michael A. Driscoll called “fully face-to-face instruction and in-person events and activities for fall 2022.”

In most circumstances, the president said in a message to IUP students and employees, “meetings and gatherings will transition to in-person formats, and employees will return to working at their university locations.”