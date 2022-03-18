Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s Council of Trustees approved a revised five-year priority capital spending plan that includes a multi-million-dollar replacement of IUP’s Academy of Culinary Arts complex in Punxsutawney.
In the report provided by IUP Vice President for Administration and Finance Debra L. Fitzsimmons, it was noted that $9 million already had been budgeted for demolition, while $20 million will be sought in a commonwealth capital projects request for 2023-24 for building a replacement.
The trustees also approved a resolution endorsing revisions submitted last month by Desmone Architects under a professional design contract to the 2018 IUP Academy of Culinary Arts Master Plan.
It is one of various ongoing projects on IUP’s campuses. Another is the relocation of Respiratory Care classes from the Northpointe campus in Armstrong County to IUP’s Pittsburgh East center in Wilkins Township, effective this fall.
That comes as the university approaches completion of the sale of the Northpointe center in South Buffalo Township.
Fitzsimmons said a full execution of documents has been completed, with a closing expected within 60 days.
South Buffalo Township wants to turn the building into a municipal center that includes the township’s tax collector’s office, municipal authority, supervisors’ office and police department.
“They’ll own the building,” Trustee Council Chair Samuel H. Smith said. “We’ll still use some of the space.”
IUP President Dr. Michael A. Driscoll said it will be a more effective use of the Northpointe complex, with “a lease that gives us long-term use of the facility.”
What remains is a final sign-off of the deal by state officials.
Fitzsimmons and her staff also summed up other activities overseen by her division, including completion of an overhaul of Clark Hall into a facility once thought “dreary” but now seen as “delightful.”
There also is the remediation of the Zink gas well on campus, where replugging began earlier this week. It is a 2,700-foot well, and cement is being poured down 1,400 feet.
Elsewhere, IUP President Dr. Michael A. Driscoll reported, there’s a change in the university’s Carnegie Classification, to a Doctoral University-High Research Activity level or R2.
“We are one of only 99 public universities in the country to hold this distinction,” Driscoll said. “That’s out of about 3,900 U.S. universities that are classified.”
Driscoll said research is in IUP’s DNA.
“Learning beyond the classroom has always been something we are known for,” the university president said. “We give our students opportunities to learn side-by-side with faculty members in the labs, the fields, the libraries, and anywhere else where a bit of research could change what we think we know.”
Other business Thursday included the renomination of trustees Nathan T. Spade, Vice Chair Mark A. Holman and Treasurer Laurie A. Kuzneski to name candidates for council officers.
Also, trustees Kuzneski, Jennifer E. Baker and Anne White were named to conduct a triennial review of the president.
The board voted to hold its next meeting on May 5, then meetings in 2022-23 on Sept. 8 and Dec. 8, 2022, and March 23 and May 4, 2023.
The trustees also honored one of their own, approving a Resolution of Appreciation for the late Glenn Cannon.
Cannon, a 1971 graduate of IUP, was president of the IUP Alumni Board of Directors, then a trustee from 2013 until his death at the age of 71 in 2020.
The resolution praised Cannon as a “natural protector of others,” over 40 years in public safety.
Cannon got his start in public safety as an IUP student in the 1960s, when he used his training as a lifeguard to resuscitate a man, was then recruited by Citizens’ Ambulance.
It was the start of a career that would take him to Monroeville, Pittsburgh, Harrisburg, Washington D.C., and Florida.
Cannon was founding director of Pittsburgh’s Emergency Medical Services and that city’s public safety director.
In October 1996 he was named the first manager and chief operating officer of Allegheny County under that county’s home-rule charter that also replaced a county board of commissioners with an elected county executive and council.
Then, President George W. Bush chose him to serve as director of Disaster Operations for the Department of Homeland Security following Hurricane Katrina.
After that, Cannon was director of the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency from 2011 to 2015.
IUP President Dr. Michael A. Driscoll recalled Cannon’s experience and guidance as the university established the Indiana Area Collaborative Team, or I-ACT, of community stakeholders which, as the resolution stated, is “aimed at minimizing disturbances in the community.”