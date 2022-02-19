Pending approval of the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education’s Board of Governors, in-state students attending Indiana University of Pennsylvania will be paying 20 percent less in tuition beginning this fall.
At a brief special online meeting Friday, IUP’s Council of Trustees approved a proposal to reduce annual tuition by $1,854 for all current and prospective in-state, undergraduate students taking 15 credits per semester.
“We originally had anticipated that we wouldn’t have to consider this until the next regularly scheduled Council of Trustees meeting (on March 17),” Council Chair Samuel H. Smith said.
However, a special meeting of the PASSHE Board of Governors has been scheduled for March 2, ahead of a regularly scheduled session on April 13 and 14.
University officials said students taking 18 credits per semester for an academic year will save even more — a total of $3,768 (a 32 percent savings) in annual tuition.
The action would bring to an end a pricing flexibility pilot program that was submitted to PASSHE’s Office of the Chancellor for approval in December 2014, then approved by the Board of Governors.
A tuition rate was based on the undergraduate in-state resident per-credit rate as approved by the BOG then discounted, for a three-year period, at rates of 7, 4 and 1 percent, respectively, then thereafter at the 1 percent discount rate.
Discounts were based on the need to generate revenue to balance annual budgets.
“In the last several years, IUP has, out of necessity, put a great deal of focus on its financial sustainability,” President Dr. Michael A. Driscoll said. “As we go forward, it’s time to focus on the core of our strategic plan, student centeredness.”
It was a point echoed by the university’s Vice President for Enrollment Management Dr. Patricia McCarthy, who said it really is important to think of the full cost for a degree.
In the past three years, that focus has led IUP to freeze tuition and fees and meal costs, while housing costs have remained steady since 2016.
“Higher education, and the needs of our students and families, continue to evolve and require our flexibility,” Driscoll also said Friday. “IUP’s Strategic Plan takes us to a renewed and very clear mission of being a truly student-centered university, meeting the needs and wants of the students and families that we serve. We know that affordability has become even more important to them, and this new tuition plan reflects our prioritization of student success.”
The university also said more than $2 million in housing scholarships have been given since fall 2021, and the $1,000 housing scholarship for new and continuing students will continue for fall 2022.
That focus also prompted a subcommittee of IUP’s University Budget and Advisory Committee to conduct an in-depth analysis of possible tuition structures for the university.
Driscoll called upon McCarthy and IUP’s Vice President for Administration and Finance Dr. Debra L. Fitzsimmons to address that analysis and answer the council’s questions.
Fitzsimmons said the first-year cost of the tuition cut would be covered primarily through the federal American Rescue Plan and other one-time sources.
Trustee Nathan T. Spade moved to approve the resolution cutting the tuition rate. Trustee Susan S. Delaney seconded that motion, and it was approved unanimously, 9-0.
Spade, Delaney, Smith, council Secretary Joyce R. Fairman, council Treasurer Laurie A. Kuzneski, and trustees Jennifer E. Baker, A. Tim Cejka and Anne White, and student Trustee Maura King, were in attendance.
Council Vice President Mark A. Holman and Trustee David Osikowicz were unable to attend.