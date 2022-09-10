KCAC (copy)

Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex reported continued progress in the latest quarter of fiscal 2022-23.

 PATRICK CLOONAN/Gazette

The Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex had continuing improvement in event activity and financial performance for Fiscal Year 2021-22, Indiana University of Pennsylvania Associate Vice President for University Operations and Administrative Services Sam Phillips told the IUP Council of Trustees Thursday.

“For the period ending June 30,” Phillips said, “annual results include ... outstanding year-end statistics and show a return to healthy financial performance.”