The Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex had continuing improvement in event activity and financial performance for Fiscal Year 2021-22, Indiana University of Pennsylvania Associate Vice President for University Operations and Administrative Services Sam Phillips told the IUP Council of Trustees Thursday.
“For the period ending June 30,” Phillips said, “annual results include ... outstanding year-end statistics and show a return to healthy financial performance.”
He also is optimistic about 2022-23.
“Due to continuing positive booking trends and improving market conditions, vendor projections are for a better than break-even financial performance for Fiscal 2022-23 and I feel comfortable guaranteeing it,” Phillips told the trustees.
He said the KCAC had 186 events in 2021-22, “slightly behind last year but an improvement over the Feb. 28 report of 50 events,” event attendance of 104,702, up 40,165 from 2020-21, total event revenue of $1,190,586, up $751,201 over 2020-21, and year-end event net operating income of $64,596, up $30,278 or 88 percent over the previous year.
“The KCAC finished the fiscal year in a very strong fashion,” the IUP executive said, but added that the complex along Pratt Drive was “negatively impacted by rising utility costs.”
Total operating expenditures for the past fiscal year were $691,201, less than what was budgeted by $122,968 “and slightly worse than last year by $91,042,” Phillips said.
While energy costs are rising, so is the lineup of events, some of which were set aside because of the pandemic.
“Youth sporting events are back to pre-COVID levels,” Phillips said. “As we look forward, the KCAC will return to a very active December with rebooking of the Oberg Christmas Party for over 1,000 on Dec.1 and rebooking of the Rosebud Mining Christmas Party for over 1,300 on Dec. 3.”
Phillips also foresees a wide variety of sports tournaments at the complex.
And the KCAC also will host the 100th anniversary convention of the Pennsylvania State Lions Clubs, May 18-21, 2023. The convention was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic, then held in 2021 at the Blair County Convention Center and this year at the Valley Forge Casino Resort.
“New relationships have been developed with PennDOT for regional meetings, and the American Society of Highway Engineers,” Phillips told the trustees.
Other events scheduled in the weeks ahead at the KCAC include STATIC’s (Student Activity Committee’s) Homecoming concert with Offset, featuring Young Nudy, on Sept. 29 at Ed Fry Arena; and Cirque Dreams Holidaze, also at Ed Fry Arena on Dec. 14.