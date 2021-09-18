Indiana University of Pennsylvania has received notification from the Pennsylvania Department of Health that 11 IUP students have tested positive for COVID-19 during the week of Sept. 10 through Sept. 16.
The university said four of the students reported as testing positive live in on-campus housing and are using four of 170 available self-isolation beds.
Meanwhile seven live in off-campus housing in Indiana County.
The latest confirmed cases bring the total for the fall semester to 79, with 55 of those confirmed as positive having recovered from the illness.
The university said those students are following the required response protocol as recommended by health care professionals, but otherwise, to protect the privacy of individuals, IUP will release no further details regarding the identity of these students.