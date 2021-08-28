In its first online COVID-19 dashboard of the fall semester, Indiana University of Pennsylvania is reporting 12 students have tested positive for the virus in a 10-day period ending Thursday.
The university told students and employees that nine students reported as testing positive live in on-campus housing, while three live in off-campus housing elsewhere in Indiana County.
The dashboard reported one recovered case and 11 new student cases.
A spokeswoman for the university said those students are following the required response protocol as recommended by health care professionals.
IUP Executive Director of Media Relations Michelle Fryling added that, to protect the privacy of affected individuals, the university will release no further details regarding their identities.
It also was reported in the campus-wide advisory that the Pennsylvania Department of Health is actively conducting contact tracing, and IUP Health Services is conducting contact notification.
“Anyone who had close contact with individuals who are confirmed as COVID-19 positive will be notified and advised about the appropriate COVID-19 response protocol,” the advisory continued.
Fryling said updates as posted on the IUP COVID-19 dashboard and notifications such as that issued Friday will continue coming out on Fridays throughout the fall semester.
As has been the case since the pandemic began, self-isolation rooms are offered in Delaney Hall to students who test positive and to symptomatic students who have an initial negative test and are waiting for results.
The university said any student testing positive for COVID-19 may remain in Delaney Hall for the Centers for Disease Control-recommended self-isolation period of 10 days, plus one with no fever, and the reduction of symptoms since their onset.
IUP said students may also choose to self-isolate off-campus for the recommended self-isolation period.
University officials also “strongly recommend that all students take advantage of free, on-campus testing, especially if you are traveling away from campus.” Such testing is offered at IUP Health Services Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Information about how to register for a test is posted on the IUP COVID-19 Response Plan website. Links to that site can be found at iup.edu.