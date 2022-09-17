iup square logo

Indiana University of Pennsylvania advised Saturday morning that indoor masking now is highly recommended on IUP's main campus in Indiana and White Township, and and for those attending classes at facilities the university rents at Northpointe in Armstrong County.

According to a letter sent out to students, faculty and staff late Friday, "we received word ... that Armstrong and Indiana counties have been elevated from a medium to a high COVID-19 community level. The level is a measure of the illness’s impact on health and healthcare systems in that area."