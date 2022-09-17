Indiana University of Pennsylvania advised Saturday morning that indoor masking now is highly recommended on IUP's main campus in Indiana and White Township, and and for those attending classes at facilities the university rents at Northpointe in Armstrong County.
According to a letter sent out to students, faculty and staff late Friday, "we received word ... that Armstrong and Indiana counties have been elevated from a medium to a high COVID-19 community level. The level is a measure of the illness’s impact on health and healthcare systems in that area."
That led the university to "highly recommend" following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and wear a mask when indoors at any IUP buildings at Indiana/White Township or Northpointe.
Highly recommended, but not mandatory, the university said.
Still, it advised, "we recommend it as a precaution to limit the spread of the virus, even though the number of IUP students testing positive for COVID has decreased. Recent testing has shown an elevated COVID level in Indiana community wastewater, so we must be diligent to keep one another safe."
The university further advised, "free masks are available at all buildings and facilities."
Elsewhere, according to that IUP advisory, "Jefferson County, home of the IUP Punxsutawney campus, remains designated as low in the COVID-19 community level. Allegheny County, home of the IUP Pittsburgh East campus (in Wilkins Township), remains designated as medium in the COVID-19 community level."
The university said anyone concerned or in doubt should "wear a mask to protect yourself and others. The expectation also remains that every member of the university community understands, supports, and follows requests for masking in an individual’s personal space (offices or residence hall rooms)."
Furthermore, the university is recommending that students, faculty and staff who may have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 to follow directions from CDC.
It said free testing is available for students at IUP Health Service (in Suites on Maple East on the main campus) from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
"Testing is available on an appointment or walk-in basis," the university advised. "Also, if you haven’t yet been vaccinated and would like to be, free COVID vaccines are available at IUP Health Service. The most current Bivalent omicron-specific booster is not yet available at IUP Health Service but is expected to be available in the near future."