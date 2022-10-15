The ups and downs of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on Indiana University of Pennsylvania and the community surrounding it will be the focus of a project by several entities within the university.
This week, IUP announced a two-year project that will involve the university’s Special Collections and University Archives as well as faculty from IUP departments of English and History.
The Special Collections and University Archives at IUP actively collects, organizes, preserves, and provides access to research materials, rare books, and artifacts related to the institutional history of IUP and more.
“The IUP Special Collections and University Archives welcomes donations of all types of materials related to personal experiences during COVID-19,” said Dr. Harrison Wick, special collections librarian and university archivist. “This can include correspondence, course assignments, documents, interviews, personal reflections, photographs, scrapbooks, and social media posts.
IUP officials said the Special Collections and University Archives have been working since the 2019-20 academic year to collect primary source materials relevant to the impact of COVID-19.
“The well-being of the IUP community remains our priority and our guiding principle,” university President Dr. Michael A. Driscoll wrote, in an August letter that announced a return for the university to “fully face-to-face instruction and in-person events and activities for fall 2022.”
That had to be altered a few weeks later, when IUP said, “Armstrong and Indiana counties (had) been elevated from a medium to a high COVID-19 community level,” meaning that for a time masks again were “highly recommended.”
That level as determined by the federal Centers for Disease Control has been running up and down.
On Wednesday, Indiana County Emergency Management Agency Director Thomas A. Stutzman said the CDC’s community level has dropped first to medium rating last week and then a low rating this week.
At IUP, the partnership of archivists with faculty will include interviews with students, recent alumni, employees, civic leaders, health care professionals and business owners to document their experiences during COVID-19.
“I am very excited about the partnership with the Department of English faculty and their students,” Wick said.
English Department faculty Dr. Veronica Watson and Dr. Mike Williamson, and Dr. Erin Colin from the Department of History are part of the faculty team working with the project, while IUP’s Office of the Provost has provided institutional and financial support.
“We are very pleased to be working with Dr. Wick, and to help to expand upon those initial efforts by creating a rich resource of materials that capture the experience and response of the university and the surrounding communities during the COVID-19 global pandemic,” Williamson and Watson said in a joint statement issued by the university. “This is also a great learning opportunity for our students on how to research original source materials, organize and share that information both within and beyond the university. It allows our students to get more involved in our local community – this is a win for all.”
As the project advances, university officials said, faculty will work with current students to collect, identify, organize, and curate artifacts and interviews, which will be featured in small pop-up exhibits in the IUP Libraries, on campus, and in the community.
In addition, oral history interviews will be transcribed and collected resources about COVID-19 will also be displayed as part of the IUP@150 University Museum exhibit for the Sesquicentennial of the founding of the university in fall 2024.
Those needing more information about Special Collections and University Archives, including how to provide information related to the COVID-19 project, can contact Wick at hwick@iup.edu.