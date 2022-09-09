Indiana University of Pennsylvania plans to submit a proposed Comprehensive Planning Process document next week to the Office of the Chancellor of the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education.
“It’s a map for us as we work to ensure ourselves the bright future we expect,” IUP President Dr. Michael A. Driscoll said in his report Thursday to the university’s Council of Trustees.
“Part of that future revolves around Kopchick Hall, which is under construction on the edge of the Oak Grove,” the IUP president said. “We hope to start classes there in the fall of 2023.”
“Hope” is the operative word here. Driscoll noted that “we’ve seen all sorts of projects delayed because of supply-chain issues ... but in any case it doesn’t taper our excitement for the building and possibilities contained in it.”
Kopchick Hall, also known as the John J. and Char Kopchick Hall, is a $90 million, 142,536-square-foot science and mathematics facility, to be home to the John J. and Char Kopchick College of Natural Sciences and Mathematics, and will include more than 51,600 square feet of laboratory space.
It was a highlight of the recent annual inspection of facilities, now covering three IUP campuses, the 380-acre main campus in Indiana Borough and White Township, the 5.98-acre Punxsutawney Regional Campus including the Academy of Culinary Arts, and IUP Pittsburgh East, a leased facility covering 11,924 square feet in Wilkins Township, Allegheny County.
It no longer includes what had been the Northpointe Regional Campus near Freeport in Armstrong County. On May 9, the property closing took place and the physical turnover of the campus to South Buffalo Township was completed.
As Driscoll noted in his report to the trustees, Kopchick Hall stands on the physical footprint of what had been Jane Leonard Hall. However, he said, “nothing can fill Aunt Jane’s proverbial shoes,” referring to the legendary teacher and administrator who had been a key leader during IUP’s first 45 years, when it was known as Indiana Normal School.
“That’s why in October we will be celebrating the official renaming (of) what used to be the Humanities and Social Sciences building as the new Jane Leonard Hall, which is fitting because if houses many of the same faculty and classes that were in the older Leonard Hall,” Driscoll said.
Some other facilities on the main campus also will disappear soon. Eicher, Pratt and Weyandt halls and University Towers all are to be razed in 2023, along with the R&P Office Building.
On the other hand, the S.W. Jack Cogeneration Plant has survived and thrived over the past 34 years. As pointed out by Associate Vice President for University Operations and Administrative Services Sam Phillips, it is the only plant of its type in the PASSHE system, and it is fully capable of powering the entire IUP campus.
As pointed out by Trustee David Osikowicz, the plant could have been torn down when electricity was deregulated, by the trustees advised the administration to keep it going.
In a time when energy prices are rising, Osikowicz said, the cogeneration plant makes money for the university.
Phillips said the plant helps IUP avoid commodity and Penelec delivery charges, and produces electricity at a cost of seven cents per kilowatt-hour.
In other IUP matters, the search for a new dean for the Eberly College of Business may be nearing a conclusion.
“Thanks to the great work over the summer by the search committee, chaired by Kopchick College Interim Dean Steve Hovan, three finalists will be visiting campus, with the first one arriving for a campus visit next week,” the IUP president said. “Thanks also go to Prashanth Bharadwaj, for his continued service as interim dean (of the Eberly College).”
Also Thursday, Driscoll noted how IUP has welcomed three new head coaches — Noreen Herlihy in women’s soccer, Kelly Terwilliger in field hockey, and Lorelle Hoyer in volleyball — and said the university is close to naming a successor to retired women’s basketball coach Tom McConnell.
“We expect great things this fall from all our teams,” Driscoll said, “not just in the playing fields and courts, but in the classroom and community. Last year, our student athletes had a combined grade-point average of 3.4, which is the best single-semester GPA they have ever had. We also had a school-record 274 student-athletes earn (Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference) scholar-athlete awards for their success.”