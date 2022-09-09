Driscoll

IUP President Dr. Michael A. Driscoll issued his quarterly report Thursday to the university's Council of Trustees.

 PATRICK CLOONAN/Gazette

Indiana University of Pennsylvania plans to submit a proposed Comprehensive Planning Process document next week to the Office of the Chancellor of the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education.

“It’s a map for us as we work to ensure ourselves the bright future we expect,” IUP President Dr. Michael A. Driscoll said in his report Thursday to the university’s Council of Trustees.