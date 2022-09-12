In his report to the Indiana University of Pennsylvania Council of Trustees, university President Dr. Michael A. Driscoll said there was a lot to be excited about as IUP opens its 147th year of classes.
“There is an energy in the air when the new students arrive that you can feel,” Driscoll said. “They arrived a little early to get acclimated to college life so they could hit the ground running when classes began, through Welcome Week programming and the Crimson Scholars Circle. We are excited to see them grow as they begin their IUP journey.”
IUP is into the second year of its Crimson Scholars Circle, an effort to influence retention and persistence among Black and Brown IUP students.
“The program involved the collaboration of several areas of the university, including Admissions, Marketing and Communications, Student Affairs, University Advancement, and the University College,” Trustee Student Affairs Chair Maura King said in her report.
IUP created the University College to strengthen its tradition of promoting student success. IUP officials say the entire campus can utilize the University College staff and faculty to help students navigate their way through the wealth of academic services and resources available to them.
“Being a member of the Crimson Scholars Circle is an honor, but to be a part of Cohort One is a privilege,” said Briauna Booker, a sophomore from Philadelphia who started out in the first cohort of the circle last year.
“It fills me with so much pride to know that I will always be the first in a program that has a bright future,” Booker said in a testimony posted for the Council of Trustees at its meeting Thursday afternoon. “Cohort One is a symbol of family, my home away from home. I’ve met some of my closest friends in this program who are now my brothers and sisters.”
It inspired her to move into psychology from an initial interest in majoring in law, and to serve this year as a mentor to those in Cohort Two.
“This program supplies not only guidance, but also love and support,” Booker said.
That guidance also helped propel Booker into the IUP Students Against Racism, where she serves as vice president.
According to the Division of Student Affairs, retention from Fall 2021 to Spring 2022 in CSC Cohort One totaled 60 out of 70 students, while from Fall 2021 to Fall 2022 it was 42 students out of 70.
In both cases there also was a CSC control group, where 53 of 70 students were retained until spring and 33 of 70 students were retained for the full academic year.
“We are confident in the success of our students because of the work we have been doing to focus on being a student-centered university,” Driscoll said. “There have been some changes recently to our campus that reflect this drive, and there have also been some changes to our processes and curriculum to better support our students and their needs.”
The IUP president said those changes ranged from the restructured IUP Libraries to a revamped check-in process for on-campus students.
Also, Driscoll said, “thanks to some great legwork by the University Planning Council, we have begun creating a task force charged with the design and creation of a new Student Success Infrastructure, which will serve as a proactive support system for all our students.”
IUP also seeks to stand out among other institutions in the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education as a research center. Its Research Institute, in operation since 2004, is actually a separate entity from the rest of the university, as explained by two speakers, Dr. Tracy Eisenhower, associate director of the institute, and Dr. Hilliary E. Creely, associate dean for research at IUP.
They said the institute’s mission is to advance the research agenda and educational objectives of IUP and partner institutions in PASSHE, and to promote greater collaborations across the system.
Over the past three years, grant awards have risen from $8,242,548 in 2019-20, to $9,365,366 in 2020-21, and $10,401,937 in 2021-22. Awards from the federal government have risen from $3,900,314 in 2019-20, to $5,563,413 in 2020-21, to $7,038,719 in 2021-22.
IUP researchers just received a $1 million boost from the federal government, as part of the $62.7 million Build Back Better Regional Challenge grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration to the Southwestern Pennsylvania New Economy Collaborative.
“Four IUP projects are part of the grant,” Driscoll said. “They are the Data Analytics/Computer Science (artificial intelligence) Platforms and Resources, the Safety Science AI and Robotic Research, the Geological-Geospatial Intelligence, and STEAMSHOP (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Mathematics shop), our makerspace.”
With what PASSHE calls the integration of six of its institutions into two — California, Clarion and Edinboro into Pennsylvania Western University, and Bloomsburg, Lock Haven and Mansfield into Commonwealth University of Pennsylvania — has come a way for the IUP Research Institute to expand its services.
The Research Institute contracted with Commonwealth and Penn-West to provide research administrative services for an annual fee.