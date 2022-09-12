In his report to the Indiana University of Pennsylvania Council of Trustees, university President Dr. Michael A. Driscoll said there was a lot to be excited about as IUP opens its 147th year of classes.

“There is an energy in the air when the new students arrive that you can feel,” Driscoll said. “They arrived a little early to get acclimated to college life so they could hit the ground running when classes began, through Welcome Week programming and the Crimson Scholars Circle. We are excited to see them grow as they begin their IUP journey.”