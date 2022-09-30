IUP president John Worthen breathed a sigh of relief in 1979 when the duly elected homecoming queen broke with tradition and declined a kiss at the crowning ceremony.
That averted what would have been an awkward moment for Worthen — and for Tim Carroll — the queen.
A junior journalism major from Mount Lebanon, Carroll ran for homecoming queen that fall to make a point — “Women are being exploited in this kind of contest,” he said then, never imagining he would outpoll the 20 female candidates.
“The thought was to run, to make it an issue and not necessarily to win,” said Carroll, a senior publishing editor at The Wall Street Journal, where he has worked for more than 40 years. “But I didn’t think that far ahead. I never considered winning.”
But win he did. Carroll, sponsored by the Bimbos Athletic Club, received 263 votes to 195 for first runner-up Patti Mehall and 168 for second runner-up Cydney Shields.
“It is possible that lots of people will be disappointed or perhaps concerned,” Worthen said after the results were announced, “but from time to time, students do things a little out of the ordinary, and this appears to be one of those times.”
What ensued were death threats, irate letters and, during the homecoming parade, a barrage of projectiles that, quite literally, left Carroll with egg on his face.
THE MAN who would be queen wanted only to shine a spotlight on what he viewed as the degrading treatment of women.
“The whole homecoming (queen) thing is a joke,” he said in 1979. “There are no issues debated. You just have to put up a bunch of posters, and whoever shows the most cleavage wins.”
Several of the candidates Carroll contended were being exploited actually resented his interference.
“I don’t think he has made any point at all,” said Mehall, a junior from Indiana. “He just looks like a fool. I just think he is defeating the whole purpose of homecoming.”
Some believed Carroll was making a mockery of a tradition that dated to 1958, when Betty Jo Madden was crowned the first-ever queen. Many of his posters were torn down. He even received telephoned death threats, prompting campus police to investigate and place a tracer on his phone.
But even though detractors tried to discourage and even intimidate him, Carroll was undeterred. He was determined to fulfill the duties of homecoming queen.
Tim Leventry had run for queen in 1971, with a tongue-in-cheek campaign slogan: “Not just another pretty face.” After Leventry received the most votes, university officials pressured him to step aside. Runner-up Michaelene “Mickey” Krupa served as queen.
“Once I won, there was never a question of stepping down,” Carroll says. “I know the other Tim in 1971 did, but I carried things through. I’m kind of stubborn that way. I wasn’t going to resign.”
Because no rule existed stipulating that the queen be female, the administration gave Carroll the green light to “reign” and ride in the homecoming parade. That’s when the intensity of the vitriol really hit him, along with a fusillade of eggs.
CARROLL EXPECTED some form of protest during the parade. Fully aware he was an easy target riding atop a slow-moving float, he described himself as a “sitting duck.”
The rest of the homecoming court — Mehall, Shields, Kittanning campus queen Lisa Tamburra and Punxsutawney campus queen Sue Baker — assessed the situation and resolved to ride on another float. Carroll, dapper in a dark jacket, blue-striped tie and boutonniere, was resigned to sitting alone on the queen’s float. Then, at the last minute, Bimbos Athletic Club member Carolyn Santangelo volunteered to join him.
“We’re all kind of standing around,” Carroll recalls, “and when the other four women went to a different float, she said, ‘Well, I’ll ride with you.’ And she just hopped up.”
The procession was barely underway when onlookers in the 1000 block of Philadelphia Street launched the first volley of eggs. Carroll and Santangelo also dodged water balloons, beer, peanuts, heads of lettuce and cabbage, hard candy, tomatoes, oranges and plums along the route. Carroll later heard that customers in search of ammunition had cleaned out one grocery store’s supply of eggs.
“I can’t comprehend,” he said then, “the fact that someone who has learned enough to attend a university would actually go out and spend their money to buy something to throw at me.”
Carroll and Santangelo were repeatedly struck by thrown objects.
“I was hoping that people would be more mature about the situation,” Santangelo said.
By the time Carroll arrived at Miller Stadium for the crowning ceremony, his suit and hair were splattered with egg.
THE MALE homecoming queen brought IUP national — even international — publicity. Newspapers from coast to coast ran articles about Carroll and the university’s break with tradition. Letters addressed simply to Homecoming Queen, Indiana, Pa., were delivered to his campus mailbox. One missive arrived from an IUP grad serving in the Army in South Korea, whose ears had perked up at the mention of his alma mater and its unconventional queen on the Armed Forces Radio Network.
Carroll admits he never pondered the repercussions of his run for the crown.
“It was college. You’re supposed to do crazy things,” he says. “One of the runners-up was from Indiana, and if she had plans to be homecoming queen, I ruined them. I can understand why she was mad. But I wasn’t thinking about any of that. I was just running to make a point.”
Carroll had hoped to change attitudes. Does he feel he succeeded?
“Well, at IUP they had a king and a queen the very next year,” Carroll says. “And I’ve read that a lot of schools have done away with kings and queens entirely (IUP transitioned to a gender-neutral Crimson Court in 2010). So, yeah, things change. I’m not taking credit for it, but things change, sure.”
They certainly did in the aftermath of homecoming 1979, when Tim Carroll won an election that shook up a campus and inspired a run on eggs at a local supermarket.