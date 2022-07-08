The Jimmy Stewart Airshow takes place Saturday and Sunday at the Indiana County-Jimmy Stewart Airport in White Township.
Gates open at 9 a.m. both days, for a static aircraft display on the tarmac, rides on a Spiker helicopter, a ham radio demonstration, “living historians” talking about World Wars I and II, an “ace pilot” photo shoot, a drone zone and other activities.
There also will be a heavy equipment rodeo, a pedal plane obstacle course, a sidewalk chalk painting area, food and business vendors, pickleball demonstrations, activities for kids and an airplane cornhole competition.
The airplane cornhole competition is similar to what’s done on the ground, except that local pilots will compete twice each day, dropping water balloons from the air onto the cornhole board.
Kids’ activities include a paper and toy airplane flying game, learning activities, sidewalk chalk and bubbles, a virtual flying video, a ring toss and ground cornhole game, a cornhole cub flyover game, a parachute game, kids pedal games, and crafts including making paper airplanes, wooden planes and a smaller version of the paper planes, as well as parachute people.
On Saturday, a veterans’ ceremony and Flight of the Flags will take place at 11:30 a.m., then a playing of the national anthem will precede an aerobatics show and pilot meet-n-greet from noon until 4 p.m. Sunday’s schedule also features an aerobatics show as well as pilot meet-n-greet.
David Schultz Airshows, of Clearfield, will provide civilian aerobatics and one also will see warbirds and exhibits, as well as food and family fun.
Among those planning to perform are the Jersey Jerks, whose members come from throughout New Jersey, flying different models of T-6 and SNJ Texan aircraft that were used for military pilot training circa World War II. The group’s name is an ode to Maj. Donald Strait, a World War II pilot from New Jersey whose planes were nicknamed “Jersey Jerk.”
Also, the Air Heritage Museum in Beaver is providing a Fairchild C-123K “Thunder Pig.”
And Kevin Russo continues his 22nd year of flying airshows in his SNJ-6/T-6 aircraft, a restored aircraft built in 1944 and later restored with the original colors of the Pensacola Naval Air Station in Florida.
Sunday opens with the second annual Jimmy Stewart 5K on the Runway run and walk, with proceeds benefiting the Youth Aviation Scholarship Fund, beginning at 7:15 a.m.
Runners and walkers of all ages are invited to join, and kids in strollers are permitted. However, due to the nature of the space, pets are not permitted.
As of Thursday afternoon, 261 spots remained for entrants. Entry price is $30 plus a $2.74 sign-up fee. Registration will be accepted online at jimmystewart5k.com until Sunday at 6 a.m.
Tickets for the airshow are $10 in advance, $15 at the door, and those 12 and younger are admitted free.
Tickets are available online at jimmystewartairport.com, which also has more details on this weekend’s events, and at the airport terminal, Giant Eagle in White Township, Indiana County Tourist Bureau, Luxemberg’s Jewelers, 700 Shop, Mark Arbuckle Nissan, Delaney car dealerships, and in Apollo at Tailspin Hobbies, which is providing an indoor drone zone.