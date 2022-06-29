The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for the Indiana Micropolitan Statistical Area (Indiana County) declined by four-tenths of a percentage point over the month to 5.1 percent in May 2022, according to preliminary figures provided Tuesday by the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry.
Oddly enough, DLI said, jobs in eight of nine published supersectors were essentially unchanged over the month, with the only significant movement was a seasonal drop of 800 in government as the semester came to an end at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
Before seasonal adjustment is figured in, the Indiana County unemployment rate was unchanged at 4.6 percent. In either case, the rate is down from a year ago, when before such adjustment it was 6.9 percent and after it was 7.4 percent.
Over the year, DLI said, jobs were essentially unchanged in seven of nine published supersectors in Indiana County.
Next door, Armstrong County also is unchanged, remaining at what was the final figure of 5.4 percent in April (a slight adjustment up from a preliminary 5.3 percent).
In Cambria County, aka the Johnstown Metropolitan Statistical Area, the preliminary figure for May is 5.3 percent, down slightly from a final figure of 5.4 percent in April.
In Clearfield County, aka the DuBois Micropolitan Statistical Area, the preliminary figure for May is 5.4 percent, down from a final figure of 5.7 percent in April.
In Jefferson County, the preliminary figure for May is 4.8 percent, down from a final figure of 5 percent for April.
Westmoreland County dropped from a final figure of 4.7 percent in April to a preliminary figure of 4.4 percent in May.
A year ago, unemployment stood at 8.2 percent in Armstrong County, 7.9 percent in Clearfield County, 7.5 percent in Cambria County, 7 percent in Jefferson County, and 6.9 percent in Westmoreland County.
Indiana County was tied with Beaver County at 48th place among the state’s 67 counties, according to preliminary May figures.
Jefferson County was tied with Elk, Lycoming, McKean and Venango counties for 38th place; Cambria County was tied with Erie, Greene and Lawrence counties for 51st place. Armstrong and Clearfield counties were tied for 55th place with Cameron and Luzerne counties; and Westmoreland County was tied for 27th place with Fulton, Warren and Washington counties.
The lowest three counties in the state according to preliminary May figures are Chester at 2.8 percent, Cumberland at 2.9 percent and Adams at 3.1 percent.
On the other end of the scale, Fayette County was tied with Forest County for dead last (66th place).