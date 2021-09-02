The seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate for Indiana County, also known as the Indiana Micropolitan Statistical Area or mSA, rose from 6.6 percent in June — a figure that did not need adjusting this time around — to 7 percent in July, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry.
DLI said jobs were essentially unchanged over the month in eight of nine published supersectors. However, the government subsector declined by 300 because of the continuing summer break at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
Either way, it’s part of an upward trend in recent months, from 6.3 percent in May.
As seasonally adjusted, the total number unemployed rose from 2,300 in May to 2,400 in June and 2,500 in July, while the labor force remained unchanged at 36,600.
Before such adjustment, the labor force was listed as declining from 36,900 in May to 36,300 in June and July, while the number of unemployed rose from 2,200 in May to 2,700 in June and 2,900 in July, and the rate from 6 percent in May to 7.4 percent in June and 8 percent in July.
DLI also said total nonfarm jobs, before seasonal adjustment, were down in the Indiana mSA by 400 from June to 27,800 in July.
Either way, it also remains a far cry from a year ago, DLI said, when the labor force totaled 38,100 and the number of unemployed was 4,800, or 12.7 percent. Those are seasonally-adjusted figures for July 2020: Beforehand, the labor force was listed at 37,900, the number of unemployed 5,200, and the rate 13.7 percent.
Also, according to the report released by DLI Industry & Business Analyst Scott Meckley, government was also the only supersector to decline over the past year.
Meanwhile, DLI said the statewide jobless rate fell three-tenths of a percentage point to 6.6 percent in July, and the national rate declined by half of a point to 5.4 percent.
The latest figures continued a downward trend for Indiana County among the 67 counties. The rate of 7 percent put Indiana in a three-way tie for 53rd place, with Erie and Sullivan counties, down from a 43rd place tie with Wayne County in June, and three notches further down from May.
Nearby, Armstrong County’s seasonally-adjusted jobless rate rose from 7 percent in June to 7.7 percent in July, dropping Armstrong from 54th to 63rd place. Also:
• Westmoreland County’s rate edged up from 6 percent in June to 6.1 percent in July, dropping it from 23rd to a 27th place tie with Bedford County.
• Jefferson County’s rate also edged up from 6.2 percent to 6.4 percent, dropping it from 29th to a 36th place tie with Carbon, Crawford and Tioga counties.
• Clearfield County stayed in 56th place, now tied with Cambria County, but Clearfield’s jobless rate edged up from 7.1 to 7.2 percent, while Cambria’s rate edged down from 7.3 percent.