A roller-coaster continues for the Indiana Micropolitan Statistical Area (Indiana County) in preliminary figures about July unemployment released Tuesday by the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry.
After rising from 5.1 percent in May to 5.3 percent in June, the jobless rate dropped to 4.8 percent in July.
All that is compared to July rates of 4.3 percent across the commonwealth and 3.5 percent nationally.
It also was part of a downward trend for many of the counties in southwestern and west-central Pennsylvania, though the rate in the Johnstown Metropolitan Statistical Area (Cambria County) remained steady at 5.3 percent.
The number of unemployed as seasonally adjusted in Indiana County is down from 2,800 in July 2021 to 1,700 in July 2022, but the number of those employed is also down, from 34,500 a year ago to 34,200 in July of this year.
The total labor force was down from 37,300 a year ago to 35,900 in July 2022.
DLI said total nonfarm jobs (not seasonally adjusted) in the Indiana mSA were down 200 over the month to 27,500 in July, while jobs in all but one of the nine published supersectors were essentially unchanged over the month.
The state agency said the only significant decline was a seasonal drop of 200 in government, with both trade, transportation and utilities, and other services showing a small gain of 100.
Over the past year, DLI said, government jobs declined by 400 with state government and local government splitting that drop with 200 each, while other supersectors were unchanged over the past year.
In other neighboring counties, the seasonally adjusted rate for Armstrong County was down in July from 5.7 percent to 4.9 percent, while Clearfield County was down from 5.4 percent to 5.1 percent, Jefferson County from 4.7 percent to 4.2 percent, and Westmoreland County was down from 4.4 percent to 4.2 percent,
All the figures continue to be down from a year ago, when as seasonally adjusted the rate in July 2021 was 8.1 percent in Armstrong County, 7.5 percent in Indiana County, 7.3 percent in Clearfield County, 6.8 percent in Jefferson County, and 6.5 percent in Westmoreland County.
In turn, those figures are lower than unemployment was before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2019.
"After bottoming out at 94 percent of pre-pandemic levels, the region's labor force has rebounded slightly to 96 percent," said Phil Cynar, senior communications specialist at the Allegheny Conference on Community Development in Pittsburgh.
He was releasing a mid-year employment report covering the conference's 10-county service area (Armstrong, Indiana, Westmoreland, Lawrence, Beaver, Butler, Allegheny, Fayette, Washington and Greene counties.
"While the Pittsburgh MSA had a 3.4 percent increase in June over the previous year, employment is still 96.5 percent of the comparable month in 2019," Cynar said. "Six of the region’s benchmark regions have employment higher than June 2019 levels. Not surprisingly, they are also the regions experiencing the fastest population growth."
According to the state DLI, according to preliminary July figures among the 67 Pennsylvania counties, Indiana County rose from 49th place to a 44th place tie with Clinton, Lycoming and Wayne counties; Cambria was down from 49th place to a tie for 58th with Lawrence, Potter and Somerset counties; Armstrong was tied for 48th place (down from 59th place a month ago), with McKean and Mercer counties; and Westmoreland County dropped to 27th place, tied with Jefferson which was up from 31st place.
Among counties with the highest unemployment rates, Fayette remained in 66th place and Forest remained in last place
The counties with the lowest unemployment did a shuffle once again according to preliminary July figures, with Chester back in first place at 2.6 percent, then Cumberland in second at 2.7 percent, with Montgomery rising from sixth place to third place with a decrease in its jobless rate from 3.4 percent to 2.9 percent, and Adams and Perry counties tied for fourth at 3.0 percent.