Indiana, PA (15701)

Today

Partly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 53F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low near 35F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.