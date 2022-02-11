KENWOOD — Penns Manor Area School District’s board of directors had a familiar task Wednesday night.
It approved an overall “proficient” rating for Superintendent Daren K. Johnston, reflecting what the board believed to again be a satisfactory performance during calendar year 2021.
Actually, as some board members and at least one member of the audience said, “proficient” again didn’t sound like enough of a rating for Johnston. However, it is made in accord with requirements set in the Pennsylvania School Code.
“We do have a set evaluation for all board members,” said Director John Hardesty Sr.
Scoring for the evaluation ranged from a one for unsatisfactory to five for excelling in a category. Hardesty collected the ratings and said it added up to a 4.48 rating for Johnston — up a fraction from the superintendent’s score a year ago.
In addition to a scorecard board members are asked for comments on each of a series of categories.
And, Hardesty said, “Mr. Johnston comes up with yearly goals in each of those categories. it is a good gauge of Mr. Johnston and the district.”
Director Jody Rainey moved to approve the rating and post the evaluation on the district website. Director Tammy Dalton seconded that motion and it was approved 9-0.
“Move forward for another good year, Mr. Johnston,” Board President Robert Packer said after the vote.
In other business Wednesday, the board approved a 2022-23 school calendar that has the first teacher day being Aug. 22; the first student day as Aug. 25; a tentative last student day as May 31, 2023; and the last teacher day as June 1, 2023.
It approved the ARIN Intermediate Unit 28 General Operating Budget, a proposed $3,323,887 spending plan for the year running from July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2023, with Penns Manor’s share being $22,592.
By comparison, the ARIN 2021-22 budget was $3,427,394 and Penns Manor’s share of that plan was $22,643.
Prior to the vote, ARIN’s still relatively new director, Dr. Brigette D. Matson, addressed the board, saying she had some “strong relationships” in Indiana County, and expressing a hope to strengthen those ties.
The board also:
• Hired Christopher Zayachak as head junior high football coach at a salary of $4,068.44, pending all clearances and required training.
• Hired Kirby Griffin as assistant junior high football coach at a salary of $3,559.88, again pending all clearances and requirements.
• Hired Eric Smith as a 7.58 hour a day instructional assistant, at a rate of $9 per hour for the first 60 work days and $10.60 per hour thereafter.
• Approved Amy Trimble as a guest teacher pending certification from the intermediate unit for 2021-22.
• Authorized posting for teachers and staff members to operate the district’s Extended School Year Program and Elementary Summer Learning Loss Camp for the summer of 2022.
• Accepted the resignation of Kristen Kuzemchak as girls’ track and field assistant coach 2, and granted the administration permission to post and advertise for that position.
• Approved as spring volunteer coaches Megan Schwartz in track and field; and Jimmy Smith, Josh Detwiler and Mark Matko in baseball.
• Approved a $5 increase in sports officials’ stipends, bringing payments for varsity football officials to $65 each, and for varsity basketball, baseball and softball officials to $60 each.
• Approved adding to the district’s list of bus drivers and substitutes for Tri County Transportation April Clark, Benjamin Lamer, Brandon Leydig and Stephen Ashurst.
• Gave the administration authority to request proposals for five MS210-48-FP switches, 107 Meraki MR AP (5-Year) licenses and five MS210 (5-Year) licenses through the Erate process. The request for proposals is to go out Friday and proposals will be due by 1 p.m. March 4, with an opening of those proposals to take place at 1:15 p.m.
District officials said Penns Manor reserves the right to reject any and all proposals.
A long list of students were recognized Wednesday night, including Allison Johnson as Penns Manor Education Association student of the month for February.
Allison was among Future Business Leaders of America at Penns Manor who placed first in the region and will advance to state competition, along with Morgan Hill, Reilly Hill, Noah Kohan, Maddi Martin, Tony Rizzo, Alyssa Shank, Gretta Ratay and Sabrina Smith.
Penns Manor FBLA members placing second but also advancing to state competition are Alyssa Altemus, Keira Brady, Bree Carnahan, Cameron Custer, Summer Fennell, Grant Grimaldi, Alec Johnson, Bryan Koches, Olivia Kohan, Lily Orr, Luke Rainey, Isabella Wenzel and Matt Zayachak.
Joining them in advancing are these students who placed third at Penns Manor: Liz Diehl, Kathleen Dixon, Kendra Fairman, Ty Fennell, Maggie Hill, Breezy Horn, Caleb Joiner, Anna Scatena, Brock Sleppy, Allison Stiteler, Sarah Stiteler and Kenzie Wilson.
Others advancing because they were in the top five in individual events are Isaac Barnhart, Leah Dunmire, Amara Hemphill, Bailey Horn, Connor James, Dylan Kuzemchak, Amin Lieb, Sarah Nichols and Alex Polenik.
Elsewhere, Luke Rainey and Anna Buggy qualified to advance to the state-level competition for the Pennsylvania School Press Association’s journalism competition.
Luke will compete in the news sports writing category, and Anna will compete in the broadcast journalism writing category.
And these students represented Penns Manor at the annual Pennsylvania Music Educators Association district band festival on Jan. 28 at the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex: Allison Antonio, Morgan Hill, Bailey Horn and Allison Johnson.