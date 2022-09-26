On Saturday afternoon, state Attorney General and Democratic gubernatorial nominee Josh Shapiro brought his campaign back to one of the first towns he visited after plunging into the race to succeed Gov. Tom Wolf 11 months ago.
“It is good to be back in Indiana,” Shapiro said at Spaghetti Benders restaurant in the downtown business district. “We are going to win Indiana and the rest of Pennsylvania.”
He recalled Spaghetti Benders was going through renovation, after a March 2021 fire, when he walked through downtown Indiana in October 2021, and said Tony DeLoreto and his crew had done a great job restoring the place.
As he walked down Philadelphia Street to Ninth Street Deli last fall, he told The Indiana Gazette that he understands the aims of the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, but also had “real concerns about the impact it will have on consumer prices.”
He did not say he opposed RGGI. On Saturday, he said there had to be balance, and reiterated his desire “to bring all the parties together” to discuss energy and environmental issues.
“It is a false choice to say we have to choose between the dignity of work and environmental justice,” Shapiro said. “We can do both. We can protect the jobs of today and create the green energy jobs of tomorrow. It is clear that the regulation put forth by Gov. (Tom) Wolf is going to be in the courts for some time, and so, when I am governor, I will get all the interests around the table, from the energy sector, to the labor unions, to environmental advocates, and sit down and come up with a new dynamic that is going to protect everyone’s interest.”
There were crowds from across west-central Pennsylvania in two dining rooms of Spaghetti Benders on Saturday.
“I sat with him on the House floor,” said former state Rep. Joe Petrarca, D-Vandergrift, referring to Shapiro’s stint from 2005-11 in the state House from Montgomery County, where he then was a county commissioner before being elected to the first of two terms as attorney general in 2016.
“He should be the clear choice for governor, a hard worker and a bright guy,” said Petrarca, who came with his wife, Elise Glenn.
Petrarca said he’s practiced law and has been caring for his 93-year-old mother since losing a re-election bid in 2020 to state Rep. Jason Silvis, R-Washington Township (Westmoreland County).
“(Shapiro’s) education policies and plans will strengthen and preserve educational opportunities for our young people,” said Dr. William Kerr, a former mayor of Apollo, Armstrong County commissioner, and school superintendent in Kiski Area and Norwin districts, as well as current court-appointed receiver for Duquesne City School District.
Shapiro said he wants opportunity to begin in the public school classrooms, whether it is to provide training in welding and other trades, or to provide art, music and civics classes instead of standardized testing, which he said he wants to eliminate.
Shapiro also said he wants conditions that will persuade “all the great brains from (Indiana University of Pennsylvania)” to stay in Pennsylvania after they graduate.
Kerr also quoted former President Jimmy Carter, “government is only as good as its people.”
There also was a group across Philadelphia Street touting Shapiro’s Democratic rival, state Sen. Doug Mastriano, R-Franklin County. One sign criticized Shapiro for refusing to agree to a debate with Mastriano.
Mastriano spoke Aug. 13 at a “meet & greet” event at Indiana County/Jimmy Stewart Airport in White Township, where he talked of the “failed policies” of President Biden, Wolf and Shapiro.
Mastriano is scheduled to have a similar event Tuesday at 4 p.m. at DuBois Country Club in Clearfield County, followed by a “tele-rally” call with former President Donald Trump on Tuesday at 8 p.m.
“He is by far the most extreme and dangerous candidate ever to run for governor,” Shapiro said at Spaghetti Benders. He also suggested that Mastriano was the most extreme candidate on a ballot anywhere in the United States.
He criticized Mastriano for posing in a Confederate military uniform in a 2013-14 faculty photo at the Army War College in Carlisle, as well as an alleged role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. Earlier this month, the online publication “The Hill” reported that Mastriano had sued the U.S. House Select Committee investigating what happened on Jan. 6, 2021, to block that panel from enforcing a subpoena for his testimony.
Shapiro said the Republican nominee’s “number one priority” was to ban all abortions. Shapiro said he would veto such a ban.
He also said he would be “inclusive, tolerant and understanding” as governor, and that his coalition — including Republican support in some corners of the state — is growing.
A “Republicans 4 Shapiro” website lists advisors who formerly were on the cabinets of Govs. Dick Thornburgh and Tom Ridge, as well as former U.S. Rep. Jim Greenwood and former Lt. Gov. Robert Jubelirer, a one-time state senator from Blair County.
Echoing Democratic senatorial candidate John Fetterman’s “every county, every vote” pledge, Shapiro said, “you can’t ignore any part of Pennsylvania. Every person matters, every voice needs to be heard, no matter what you look like, where you come from, whom you love or whom you pray to.”
After his remarks, Shapiro spoke to reporters from the Indiana University of Pennsylvania Penn as well as the Indiana Gazette. To the Penn reporters, he addressed what he would do differently about the COVID-19 pandemic.
“God willing, we will never have to go through something like that again, but if we did it would be about bringing people to the table, giving them the information they need, and then working with folks to educate and empower them, so they can make smart choices, to keep our classrooms open, and to keep our businesses open,” Shapiro said.
“We obviously dealt with a once-in-a-century pandemic,” he also said. “Some of the answers that were provided were not helpful. Shutting things down, from classrooms to small businesses, was not helpful. Mandates on masks and vaccines, not helpful. What would have been helpful is, bringing everybody together, business owners, faculty, students, staff, and saying, look, here’s what we know about these viruses, here are ways you can keep yourself safe, empower people individually to be able to make smart choices, but to not grind commerce, or education, or anything in between to a halt.”
Other matters brought up by Shapiro at Spaghetti Benders:
• “We need to raise our minimum wage to at least $15 per hour,” he said.
• “This will never be a ‘right-to-work’ state,” he told labor supporters in the audience.
• He would establish a “capital fund” to aid farmers and agricultural business.
• He wants “at least 2,000 more police officers across Pennsylvania,” who are “properly trained” and accompanied by “mental health counselors.” He said he wants to “bring our police and our communities closer together.”
• He also said he wants to have a mental health counselor for every school in Pennsylvania.
• He wants to “make sure everyone is tied to the Internet and high-speed” broadband.