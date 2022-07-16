An Indiana County Common Pleas Court judge has told the parties involved in a dispute over proposed parking changes at a would-be downtown doughnut shop site to provide him with written arguments within 60 days.
“The judge is giving the borough 30 days to submit a record and findings of fact,” Indiana Borough Solicitor Patrick Dougherty said after a status conference Friday before Common Pleas Judge Michael T. Clark.
After that, Dougherty said, the appellants, Heartland Restaurant Group LLC and VRB Associates Inc., will have 30 days to respond.
Heartland, which operates 48 Dunkin’ franchises in southwestern Pennsylvania, including an outlet at 1669 Oakland Ave. in White Township, is seeking to lease property at 518 Philadelphia St., Indiana, from owner VRB Associates Inc., a real estate firm at 541 Philadelphia St.
“Upon receipt of the appellee’s (Borough of Indiana Council’s) filing,” Clark wrote, “the parties shall have 30 days to submit briefs in support of their respective positions and shall file a praecipe requesting that the matter be listed for argument.”
Heartland, based in Forest Hills, Allegheny County, and VRB are appealing a March 8 decision of Indiana Borough Council’s amending a plan for a Dunkin’ Donuts outlet.
“We’re happy that the case is going to be moving forward at a relatively prompt pace,” said attorney Alan T. Shuckrow of the Pittsburgh law firm of Strassburger, McKenna, Gutnick & Gefsky, which represents Heartland and VRB.
Shuckrow said Clark “definitely understood” what was going on.
“We are hopeful that the end result is our client will be able to develop the property for Dunkin’ Donuts, in order to benefit the community,” said Shuckrow, who is working with fellow Strassburger, McKenna, Gutnick & Gefsky attorney Alexis M. Wheeler.
On March 8, council allowed the removal of two parking spaces and the moving of a streetlight at the proposed Dunkin’ location along Philadelphia Street.
However, after a motion regarding two parking spaces along adjacent South Fifth Street was split off from an Administration Committee motion regarding the Dunkin’ location, the removal of two spaces there was rejected, 7-4, with one abstention.
“We’re just a ‘mom and pop’ (business) that invested our money in the Dunkin’ brand,” Heartland Vice President and General Counsel Daniel P. Orie told council prior to its decision on March 8.
“We’ve gone ahead and met everything that has been presented to us (by Indiana planning and zoning officials),” Orie went on. “Our plan complies with the (zoning) code.”
Councilman Ben Ford, who chairs council’s Community Development Committee, moved to split off South Fifth Street, saying “it is two different streets” and favoring “keeping South Fifth Street as is” with two borough parking meters.
After the meeting, Orie declined further comment, saying, “we’ll address it in due time.”
On April 6, Shuckrow and Wheeler filed their appeal in Indiana County Common Pleas Court.
“The Council’s vote to deny HRG’s request to remove the two parking spaces on South Fifth Street was not in writing and the Council did not provide HRG or VRB with findings and the reasons for the adjudication,” the Pittsburgh attorneys wrote in their filing. “Further, there is no basis in the record, beyond mere speculation, for the Council to deny HRG’s request to remove the two parking spaces on South Fifth Street.”
Dougherty stated that “the record provided ample evidence of the increased traffic on South Fifth Street which would pose a pedestrian hazard,” in the response filed with Indiana County Common Pleas Court on May 5.
“It is admitted that the Borough did not provide HRG or VRB with findings, however the minutes of the meeting serve as the basis and rationale for the denial of the request,” the solicitor wrote in his response. “It is denied that the findings and reasons were not revealed in writing. It is clear from the minutes the Borough Council cited pedestrian concerns as the reason (for) denying HRG and VRB’s request.”