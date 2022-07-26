Court gavel

Commonwealth Court Judge Michael H. Wojcik has reinstated a preliminary injunction preventing Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration from enforcing the 2021 regulation allowing the Department of Environmental Protection to proceed with state involvement in the Northeast Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative.

Or, as the Power PA Jobs Alliance put it in a Facebook post Monday afternoon, it “prohibits Gov. Wolf from enforcing the illegal, $800 million per year RGGI electricity tax.”