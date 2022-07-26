Commonwealth Court Judge Michael H. Wojcik has reinstated a preliminary injunction preventing Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration from enforcing the 2021 regulation allowing the Department of Environmental Protection to proceed with state involvement in the Northeast Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative.
Or, as the Power PA Jobs Alliance put it in a Facebook post Monday afternoon, it “prohibits Gov. Wolf from enforcing the illegal, $800 million per year RGGI electricity tax.”
The Power PA Jobs Alliance is a broad-based coalition of business and labor leaders, including other labor unions and businesses, and numbering such local entities as Homer City Holdings and the Indiana County Chamber of Commerce.
It blocks, at least until a hearing tentatively scheduled for Sept. 12, enforcement of the Sept. 1, 2021, rulemaking known as the “CO2 (carbon dioxide) Budget Trading Program,” which aims to limit emissions of carbon dioxide “from fossil fuel-fired electric generating units with a nameplate capacity equal to or greater than 25 megawatts.”
Locally, that would include Homer City Generation LP in Center Township, which produces 1,884 megawatts of power fed into the PJM regional transmission grid; Seward Generation LLC in East Wheatfield Township, which has a nameplate capacity of 525 megawatts; and Keystone Generating Station in Plumcreek Township, with a 1,700-megawatt baseload.
PJM is a regional transmission organization that coordinates the movement of wholesale electricity in Pennsylvania as well as all or part of 12 other states and the District of Columbia.
Pending Pennsylvania’s eventual final status, RGGI covers four PJM states, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey and Virginia, along with Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Rhode Island and Vermont. PJM member North Carolina is considering joining RGGI effective in January 2023.
Wojcik issued the preliminary injunction and reinstated it after the DEP appealed the decision to Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court. A tentative date for a hearing before the high court is Nov. 14.
The Wolf administration sees RGGI as a way to stimulate the Pennsylvania economy to the tune of $2 billion — and the addition of 30,000 jobs — while reducing harmful greenhouse gases as well as carbon pollution by up to 227 million tons by 2030.
Those who disagree and are involved in the legal action that led to the injunction include “petitioners” Pennsylvania Coal Alliance; United Mine Workers of America; International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers; International Brotherhood of Boilermakers, Iron Ship Builders, Blacksmiths, Forgers and Helpers; Bowfin KeyCon Holdings LLC; Chief Power Finance II LLC; Chief Power Transfer Parent LLC; KeyCon Power Holdings LLC; and GenOn Holdings Inc.
“There is a standard rule, that when the commonwealth is sued and when the commonwealth is prevented from acting on something, if they appeal, the appeal automatically stays the injunction,” said state Sen. Joe Pittman, R-Indiana, whose 41st District includes all three of those plants. “It has nothing to do with the merits of the issue.”
Pittman also is vice chair of the Senate Environmental Resources and Energy Committee. The order issued Monday by Wojcik recognized a group of state legislative respondents including Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman, R-Centre; Senate Majority Leader Kim Ward, R-Hempfield Township; Senate Appropriations Committee Chair Pat Browne, R-Lehigh; House Speaker Bryan D. Cutler, R-Lancaster; House Majority Kerry Benninghoff, R-Centre; and House Environmental Resources and Energy Chair Daryl D. Metcalfe, R-Butler.
“My sense is this will be the final word on this for a couple months,” Pittman predicted.
The question may be how many voices will be involved in that final word.
“We have been working for years to advance necessary regulations to reduce carbon emissions in Pennsylvania, and RGGI is a critical component to reach our goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050,” said Jessica O’Neill, lead attorney for RGGI advocates PennFuture, Clean Air Council, Sierra Club, Environmental Defense Fund and Natural Resources Defense Council, when on June 28 Wojcik rejected their bid to intervene in the proceedings that led to the July 8 injunction. The four groups all have sought to intervene alongside the DEP in the appeal of the injunction to the high court.