Vendor projections for the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex have been upgraded to better that break-even financial performance for fiscal year 2021-22, Indiana University of Pennsylvania trustees were told this week.
Samuel H. Phillips, IUP associate vice president for university operations and administrative services, credited “positive booking trends and improving market conditions,” in his report regarding the quarter ending Feb. 28, 2022, for Thursday’s Council of Trustees meeting.
“Because of aggressive vendor booking efforts and tight control of operating expenses, the Kovalchick Complex continues to experience healthy growth in event activity, attendance, and better than projected financial performance,” Phillips told the trustees. “Positive year-to-date performance resulted in a 103 percent improvement in event net operating income when compared to the Feb. 28, 2021, report.”
For the quarter ending Feb. 28, 2022, there were 136 events held at the KCAC, up from 35 events for the same quarter a year ago.
Event attendance was up 431 percent to 77,374, with total event revenues up 487 percent to $733,066.
“Facility overhead expenditures were well-managed,” Phillips said, “resulting in ... total operating expenditures of $437,759, less than the budget by $105,020 and slightly worse than last year by $64,607.”
In addition to the shows and sports events, the KCAC is utilized on many levels by the university, some of which were detailed in the report of the council’s University Advancement Committee.
“Celebration weekend brought many smiles to IUP’s Distinguished Alumni, leadership, and close family,” according to the report of efforts in the University Advancement Division headed by Vice President Khatmeh Osseiran-Hanna. “The Celebration of Philanthropy was held in the Kovalchick Complex’s Ed Fry Arena on April 8, paying tribute to the university’s generous donors and scholarship recipients (and) the university’s successful student-athletes.”
In 2018, that Celebration of Philanthropy included receipt of a $23 million contribution — the single largest gift in university history — from alumni John and Char Kopchick, of Athens, Ohio.
It became part of what became a $75 million Imagine Unlimited campaign, that in the end had netted $81,359,941.
That campaign is history but fundraising continues. An anonymous donor has told IUP of plans to donate $10,460,442 to the university’s Natural Sciences and Elementary Education programs during the current fiscal year, Osseiran-Hanna reported.
It brings the total in Planned Giving gifts in fiscal year 2021-22 to $11,976,191.
Osseiran-Hanna said her division has received 29 major gifts in 2021-22 totaling $2,800,059, with another $131,257 raised through Special Projects.
Add donations of less than $25,000, and the total raised as of March 31, 2022, is $16,755,527, which is double what the division had raised last year at this time.
Also conveyed in the committee report was the Volunteer Appreciation Breakfast, which “welcomed 97 attendees to the Kovalchick Complex’s PNC Room.” Regina Stover, president-elect of the Foundation for IUP, “was an engaging keynote speaker and captured the audience with her good humor and humbling volunteer stories,” the report continued.
The university is looking ahead to its next major campaign, marking IUP’s 150th anniversary, its sesquicentennial, in 2025.
A feasibility study is being conducted in connection with the fund-raising efforts, with findings to be presented at a “President’s Campaign Retreat” next month.
A “quiet phase” will follow beginning July 1, during which a National Campaign Cabinet and local Advancement Councils will meet.
It will lead to a public launch for the 150th anniversary campaign in April 2025.
Donations to IUP can take various forms. One is a new hawk flying in the university’s Oak Grove, thanks to the generosity of alumnus Ray Kinter, a 1967 bachelor’s degree and 1968 master’s degree graduate who makes his home in Colorado.
Kinter gifted a true-to-life bronze statue of a crimson hawk, created by professional sculptor Raymond Gibby, of Utah, to the Foundation for IUP for the university.
The statue was dedicated on April 28, at a ceremony featuring remarks by Osseiran-Hanna and Biology Professor Emeritus Dr. Jerry Pickering, president of the Allegheny Arboretum, which covers the entire IUP campus.
The statue is sited in front of the Performing Arts Center. It is surrounded by four benches, also funded by a donation by Ray Kinter in honor of his four aunts — Irene Kinter Hoyt, Florence Kinter, Theda Kinter, and Isabel Kinter.
In his remarks to the council Thursday, IUP President Dr. Michael A. Driscoll said the statue was the idea of the late Brian Henry Swatt, an IUP Student Government Association president, student trustee and State System governor killed in a traffic accident on June 7, 2019.
“Brian outlined his agenda as SGA president during his first meeting with me,” Driscoll recalled. “It was an ambitious list, and the first item was having a hawk statue in Oak Grove.”