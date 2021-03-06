What started with Roberto Gonzalez cooking a hamburger on a new grill five years ago will evolve this weekend into a partnership between his Kettle Dad BBQ business and Blairsville VFW Post #5821.
Gonzalez and wife Katey, of Blairsville, will offer barbecue and an assortment of homemade sides and desserts starting this weekend at the Blairsville post for dine-in and takeout.
It was switching from a gas grill to a Weber charcoal kettle grill that got Gonzalez hooked on barbecue.
“I always had a gas grill,” he said. “I tried it (the Weber grill) for the first time … and that was it.”
From there, Gonzalez learned the difference between cooking with gas, charcoal and wood. He watched videos on different techniques and taught himself how to use a smoker.
Now, he has his own smoker and two Weber grills to keep up with demand.
The partnership with the VFW came about after the Gonzalez family sold barbecue from the Lees Ice Cream stand in Blairsville beginning in August after they took the leap of buying a big smoker.
“We had been planning to open something for two years,” he said.
Gonzalez said customers spread the word about his barbecue and that, combined with his presence on social media, prompted VFW officials to reach out and make the offer to Kettle Dad BBQ.
“It was a no-brainer for me to do that,” Gonzalez said.
The partnership offers his business the ability to move indoors in a climate-controlled environment and will enable him to sell food year-round instead of seasonally.
And in the summer, customers can enjoy outdoor seating at the pavilion, he said.
The “main attractions,” according to Gonzalez, are brisket and burnt ends, as well as what he calls “Tater Hogs,” (pulled pork, his own tangy Hawaiian barbecue sauce, nacho cheese, bacon bits and jalapeno) and brisket tots (replace the pork with brisket, paired with honey habanero sauce.)
“Those two will be pretty well received,” Gonzalez predicted.
In addition, the menu includes pulled pork subs, chicken leg quarters and Katey’s side dishes, all made from scratch.
The biggest seller, Gonzalez said, is Katey’s macaroni and cheese, made from a five-cheese blend. Then there’s homemade kettle beans and corn bread, with apple crisp and jumbo muffins for dessert.
To sign up for text notifications and specials, text Kettle Dad BBQ to (833) 975-0659.
Kettle Dad BBQ will be available beginning at 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday this weekend.
Regular hours will be on weekends from 3 p.m. until sold out.
Gonzalez says “traditional wood, fire and smoke” is what flavors his barbecue.
He uses a blend of cherry and oak woods for meats.
It’s a tedious process, he said, and one that means he is up every 45 minutes at night to stoke the fire and add logs.
“Traditional wood and fire, not everybody does that,” he said.
“We put a lot of time in making the recipes, figuring out what we like. We put a lot into the stuff people are eating. We try to provide the best real barbecue.”
Tom Patz, commander of the VFW post and board president, said the partnership will enable the VFW to generate interest and revenue after a prolonged shutdown last year shuttered the post for most of the year.
In conjunction with the Kettle Dad opening, the VFW is running a special on social memberships at a cost of $20 per year if purchased in March for a new social member. The social membership status will allow customers to enjoy alcoholic beverages at the post.
“We welcome new members,” Patz said.
Even without a membership, the public can enjoy Kettle Dad at the VFW in an area open to the public or for takeout. The VFW kitchen will remain open as well, Patz said.
The VFW is open starting at 3 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, and at noon Saturdays and Sundays.
The Gonzalez family has lived in Blairsville for five years.
Katey is originally from Latrobe, and Gonzalez is a native of Altoona.
In addition to running Kettle Dad BBQ, Gonzalez works for Verizon Wireless Zone.
He and Katey have four children with one on the way: Jax, 5; Zoe, 4; Ivy, 2; Pepper, 1; and Gwen, who is due in July.
Gonzalez said it’s important to his family to support the community, which makes the partnership with the service-oriented VFW a good fit, along with having veterans in his family.
“It’s something that I support big time,” Gonzalez said.
“We exist to support our fellow veterans and support our local community,” Patz said.