The Evergreen After School Club will kick off its annual Kiss a Pig fundraising contest June 8 at Noble Stein Brewing, 1170 Wayne Ave.
The event will begin at 5:30 pm.
Guests will be introduced to the following candidates: Joe Pittman, state senator; Maddy Sabo, S&T Bank representative; Cory Smith, First Commonwealth Bank representative; and Dave Janusek, Blairsville council member and former director of Evergreen After School Club. Additional surprise candidates may be introduced.
Also attending will be Olivia, the special pig who has become a trademark for the Kiss a Pig contest. Danny’s Taco Truck will also be on site.
Evergreen After School Club is a before- and after-school and summer program that serves K-12 students and their families in Indiana County. Students benefit from trained professional staff in a caring atmosphere. Their goal is to not only to provide a safe place for children to go after school, but to also provide educational opportunities and assistance.