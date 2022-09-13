Greensburg’s Roman Catholic Bishop Larry J. Kulick has traveled to Rome for the first time in his tenure as sixth bishop of a diocese covering Indiana, Westmoreland, Armstrong and Fayette counties.
The bishop left for Rome on Sunday to attend a Catholic educational institute for new bishops seeking to learn more about shepherding in a post-pandemic world.
The course he is attending will be held at the Pontifical Athenaeum Regina Apostolorum, an institute directed by the Legionaries of Christ, located about 4.5 miles from the Vatican.
Kulick will be among 170 new bishops who were ordained in 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022.
The seminar is normally held annually, but was canceled for the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. More than 150 Catholic bishops attended the first weeklong session in Rome, which ended Thursday.
Also called by a light-hearted nickname, “baby bishop school,” the course includes presentations on evangelization, communication, canon law and diocesan administration, among others.
“I’m looking forward to this opportunity to meet with other newly ordained bishops and to see more firsthand the workings of the Universal Church. Of course the highlight will be meeting the Pope and having Mass with him,” Kulick said.
That Mass celebrated by Pope Francis will take place on Kulick’s last day in Rome. It will be followed by an audience with the Holy Father at the Vatican.