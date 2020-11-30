The skies over Homer City were lit about 6:30 Sunday evening by more than 100 glowing lanterns launched by friends, classmates and family members in memory of Isaac Kelly, who died Tuesday evening when he was hit by a car on Route 119.
Hundreds gathered for the somber tribute to the 17-year-old Homer-Center High School senior.
“It’s amazing to see how effective goodness is,” said Isaac’s father, Scott Kelly, as he thanked the community for the support shown to his family. “Goodness is like a virus; it cannot be inoculated, it cannot be stopped — it spreads everywhere.”
Kelly led the crowd in shouting his son’s motto, “Good vibes only!” before they lit their lanterns and let them float skyward from the high school track, where Isaac made a name as a star runner and cross-country athlete.