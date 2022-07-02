Seventy-seven years ago, Indiana County native Lt. Lawrence Zellman’s fate became intertwined with that of General Draza Mihailovic, one of the most pivotal and controversial figures of World War II.
Zellman grew up in Ernest, the son of a coal company store clerk. In 1942, 17-year-old Lawrence begged his parents into giving him permission to join the Army Air Forces. He became a P-38 fighter pilot and joined the 82nd Fighter Group based in Italy.
The P-38 Lightning was one of the most important and distinctive aircraft of the war. America’s first long-range fighter, the twin-engine plane served as its primary escort for bombers until the introduction of the famous P-51 Mustang in 1944.
On December 20, 1944, Zellman flew his first combat mission, a flight to protect bombers returning from a raid against the Brux oil refinery in Czechoslovakia.
Near Brux, Zellman’s flight leader ordered his men to drop their empty belly tanks. Most of the tanks flopped away, but Zellman’s clung to his aircraft. He jockeyed his P-38 until the tank let go, but soon realized his plane must have sprung a gas leak when it dropped. Zellman tried to fly back to Italy but had only reached Yugoslavia when he was forced to bail out.
During his second day on the ground, Zellman encountered a heavily bearded soldier who guided him to the main camp of the Chetnik army led by Gen. Dragoljub “Draza” Mihailovic.
In 1941, Mihailovic — then a colonel in the Yugoslavian army — formed a resistance force after the Germans occupied the country. His army became known as the Chetniks.
By 1943, the British realized they had made a grave mistake. Mihailovic proved to be a reluctant warrior who sometimes collaborated with the Axis powers. Instead of fighting the Germans, he used most of the aid sent by the Allies against his main domestic rivals, the Communist Partisans led by Marshal Tito.
Unlike the Chetniks, the Partisans were actively fighting the Germans at every chance. Eventually, in a decision that remains controversial to this day, Churchill disavowed Mihailovic and decided to send supplies solely to the Partisans.
Whatever his failings, Mihailovic, in coordination with Allied secret agents, was responsible for the airborne rescue of 417 downed Allied airmen in an effort dubbed Operation Halyard. Per Churchill’s decision, however, the last Allied agents were evacuated from the Chetnik camp on Dec. 27, 1944.
Zellman arrived there 11 days later.
Eventually, the Chetnik gathered 18 downed British and American airmen. Mihailovic, knowing they represented his last hope to regain Allied favor, allowed them to radio the Allied headquarters in Bari, Italy, and ask for help.
News of the airmen’s plight was an inconvenient development for the Allies. They could not send a transport to rescue the downed fliers, or even drop supplies to them, without violating their agreement with Tito.
Time and again, headquarters instructed the airmen to ask the Chetniks to arrange a transfer to the Partisans. The Chetniks refused, knowing the airmen were valuable as bargaining chips. The airmen could not understand why headquarters would not help them.
Meanwhile, Mihailovic took a personal interest in the airmen. He met with Zellman and the others on several occasions and seemed most kind and solicitous. Months passed.
In early May, facing final defeat by the Partisans, Mihailovic finally gave up hope that the airmen could be used as political chits and decided to let them go. Still, they were his last chance to communicate with the outside world. He summoned the airmen to his campfire to present his view of the events that were unfolding.
Mihailovic explained that his troops would battle with the Partisans the next day. He would leave the airmen with a neutral family who would transfer them to the Partisans. The currents of international power politics were strange, Mihailovic observed. He could not understand how the Communists had turned Britain and the United States against their friends, the Chetniks. They would soon realize their mistake, but by then it would be too late.
The next morning, Mihailovic shook every airman’s hand and presented each with a British gold half-sovereign coin to buy passage to Italy. The airmen stood at attention as the general mounted his horse and rode off to lead his once-proud army to its last stand.
As the battle began, a Chetnik major guided the airmen up a mountainside to the designated farmhouse. The transfer to the Partisans was completed mid-battle.
A week later, the airmen reached Banja Luka, a town in modern Bosnia. Soon the others moved on, but Zellman — who had contracted typhus — was admitted to a hospital and stayed behind. After a few days, an American officer arrived in a jeep to take him away.
Zellman finally caught a flight to Italy on May 20. He thus became the final American sheltered by the Chetniks to return to Allied hands. Downed on his first and only mission, he had been missing for 152 days.
The Partisans captured Mihailovic 10 months later. He was tried and convicted of treason in a show-trial and executed on July 17, 1946. Zellman and the other downed airmen had been the last outsiders to see him alive.
Larry Zellman returned to civilian life, earned an engineering degree on the GI Bill, and led a long and productive life. He passed away in 2016 at age 92.