In an address Tuesday summing up his final state budget proposal, Gov. Tom Wolf said Pennsylvania has turned what was a $2 billion to $3 billion structural budget deficit seven years ago into a $2 billion to $3 billion budget surplus.
“We are no longer digging out of a hole,” the governor said in remarks prepared for delivery to the General Assembly. “We’re ready to build.”
Wolf projected a $6 billion surplus by the end of the 2021-22 fiscal year.
“It gives us the ability to truly invest in Pennsylvanians,” said Senate Minority Leader Jay Costa, D-Pittsburgh. “We are in an excellent position ... to fund programs and initiatives that help Pennsylvanians live the full and prosperous lives they deserve.”
However, Sen. Joe Pittman, R-Indiana, quoting Senate Appropriations Committee projections, said the governor’s plan will produce a $1.3 billion deficit for 2023-24 and a $13 billion deficit by 2026-27.
“The priority needs to be making sure the dollars we spend are targeted and are smart,” Pittman said. “Yes, we do have a surplus of revenue right now, but those are one-time dollars, they aren’t going to be here forever.”
Pittman could be referring to both the budget and to $1.7 billion in American Rescue Plan Act funds. Recently, the governor announced plans for that money that would build on initiatives included in his budget meant to further support vulnerable populations, help Pennsylvania continue its recovery from the pandemic and lay the foundation for a brighter future.
In what are very uncertain economic times, particularly due to inflation, Pittman said, “we need to be very careful in how we use those dollars.”
Other area lawmakers also were skeptical.
“The governor must be living in an alternate universe,” said Rep. Jason Silvis, R-Washington Township (Westmoreland County). “There would be no budget surplus for him to talk about if House Republicans had not stopped his insatiable spending ways for the past seven years.”
Rep. Abby Major, R-Ford City, agreed.
“(The governor) again offered a bloated spending plan that will put Pennsylvania in a tailspin,” Major said. “He is using arbitrary revenue and expenditure estimates to paper over the real effect his proposal would have on hard-working Pennsylvanians.”
Supporters of the governor say most news reports about the budget will leave out a critical part of the story.
“This budget is also the last chance for a Republican majority that has mostly rejected the governor’s priorities to act on them,” the Pennsylvania Budget and Policy Center said. “And they should do so not only because every poll shows that the majority of Pennsylvanians support them but because the future of our children and our commonwealth depends on following the path the governor has set out for us — to provide adequate and equitable funding for education at all levels, to make it possible for workers to receive the training they need to benefit themselves and potential employers, and to fully fund human services, especially for children.”
The environmental group Citizens for Pennsylvania’s Future or PennFuture said Wolf also addressed an important piece of his legacy, the commonwealth joining the Northeast Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative.
“We call on the General Assembly to do its part to bring Gov. Wolf’s overall vision into reality, including advancing legislation to allocate forthcoming proceeds from RGGI to transform our communities from their pollution-filled past to a carbon-free future,” PennFuture President and CEO Jacquelyn Bonomo said.
Pittman was critical of Wolf saying in one breath that a major hike of the minimum wage is needed while at the same time his administration is pushing for a $410 million tax through RGGI.
RGGI supporters say it is not a tax, but a “cap and invest” program that sets a regulatory limit on CO2 emissions and permits the trading of carbon dioxide allowances to effect cost-efficient compliance with the regulatory limit.
Either way, Pittman believes RGGI will eliminate thousands of family-sustaining jobs and raise bills for Pennsylvania consumers of electricity.
Wolf insisted again that the minimum wage need be increased from $7.25 to $12 per hour, and eventually to $15 per hour, as is the case in most nearby states.
“Pennsylvanians haven’t gotten a raise in 13 years,” Wolf said. “Adjusted for inflation, they’ve actually taken a $2 an hour pay cut.”
As Pittman rebutted the governor, “The family sustaining jobs pay the bills; it’s agreed that minimum wage, whether it’s $7.25 an hour or $12 an hour, doesn’t pay the bills.”
However, Pittman said he “was encouraged by the governor’s proposal to shift state police funding out of the Motor License Fund and putting it into the general budget, which will free up hundreds of millions of dollars for highway and bridge repairs.” He added. “It’s important, very necessary and probably one of the most thoughtful uses of surplus revenue that we could have in this budget cycle.”
Struzzi, a member of the House Appropriations Committee, was glad to see Wolf’s desire to increase support for drug addiction and mental health programs.
However, the Indiana Republican said, “While it is essential that we adequately fund the services our residents and communities need, the bottom line is we can’t spend everything we have and expect to survive financially over the next three to five years.”
Pittman also discussed the importance of directing more funding toward the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education and its institutions, including Indiana University of Pennsylvania, calling IUP a major source of economic activity within the 41st Senatorial District.
The governor agreed with the request made by the PASSHE Board of Governors for what the state system termed “a historic general appropriation increase of 15 percent,” to $552.5 million for the network of state-owned institutions that includes Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
“The governor’s proposed budget recommends a historic investment in the state system supporting its reinvigoration as a critical engine of workforce development and social mobility in Pennsylvania,” PASSHE Chancellor Dr. Dan Greenstein said in a statement issued by the system. “This investment will drive continuing transformational change that is underway — change that will ensure all Pennsylvanians have affordable pathways to postsecondary credentials and the opportunities those credentials provide for people to sustain themselves and their families.”
Dr. Jamie Martin, an IUP faculty member who is president of the PASSHE faculty union, the Association of Pennsylvania State College and University Faculties, said the Wolf proposal will change the landscape at the state-owned universities for current and future students.
“The increased appropriations funding, scholarships and other student-centered initiatives move the state system back toward its original mission of providing a high-quality education at the lowest possible cost to the students,” Martin said. “Public higher education is supposed to be affordable. Not fulfilling this promise has devastating effects on our commonwealth.”
Not mentioned by Wolf was the request Greenstein made in late November for “$201 million in direct state funding to reclaim our affordability advantage, reducing the financial burden on students,” but the governor did propose $425 million to support financial aid programs administered by the Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency, and $200 million to provide direct investment in students through a need-based tuition program.
“We are grateful to the governor for proposing this budget and look forward to future conversations with him and the General Assembly about what this investment would mean for the commonwealth,” Greenstein said.
“We approach this budget with our students as the focus,” Martin said. “We must not forget our students do amazing things while they are enrolled in our universities and after they leave them. They are first responders, nurses, police officers and physicians; they work with our children as teachers and counselors; they find success in business, science and art; they work for nonprofit organizations and in government. We are the beneficiaries of their successes, and they deserve our support that is included in this budget.”
Costa applauded all of the governor’s proposed “investments in education” that include $1.55 billion increase in basic education, $200 million in special education, $60 million in Pre-K Counts and $10 million for Head Start Supplemental Assistance, $300 in Level Up funding to 100 school districts with the highest needs, and $77.7 million in federal funds to make childcare more affordable.
Also, the Senate Minority Leader took note of Wolf’s proposed spending of more than $180 million across higher education programs, and of $200 million for Nellie Bly scholarships, a venture to help PASSHE students.
The scholarships would honor the memory of Apollo area native Elizabeth Cochrane Seaman (1864-1922), better known by her pen name as a journalist, Nellie Bly. Seaman, born Elizabeth Jane Cochran, briefly attended Indiana Normal School (now IUP) before launching a career that ranged from reporting on a mental institution from within to taking a trip around the world to see if Jules Verne’s fictional Phileas Fogg actually could do it in 80 days. (She did it in 72.)