At an Indiana County Chamber of Commerce “Business After Hours” session Thursday at The Indiana Gazette, the Leader’s Circle of Indiana County revealed finalists for the 2022 Leader’s Circle Awards.
The Leader’s Circle of Indiana County is designed to honor and recognize dynamic and inspiring individuals for volunteer service in Indiana County through four awards programs: Male Civic Leader, Female Civic Leader, ATHENA Leadership Award and ATHENA Young Professional Award.
Nominations for the awards can be made by service clubs, organizations, businesses or individuals, and finalists are chosen by members of the Leader’s Circle Committee.
Finalists were announced in three of those four categories Thursday evening:
• For the ATHENA Leadership Award, Indiana County Commissioner Sherene Hess was nominated by Indiana Rotary; Sheila Hoover was nominated by Quota of Indiana and First Commonwealth Bank, where she is a senior vice president and chief information security officer; and former Indiana Borough Councilwoman Betsy Sarneso, assistant director of Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s Center for Multicultural Student Leadership and Engagement for fraternity/sorority life and student engagement, was nominated by Indiana Business & Professional Women.
• For the Male Civic Leader Award, Chris Adams, co-chair of the United Way of Indiana County 91st anniversary campaign, was nominated by First Commonwealth Bank, where he is a financial solutions small business executive; Vincent Hanig was nominated by S&T Bank, where he is a vice president and financial advisor for S&T Financial Services; local historian Jack Maguire was nominated by Saltsburg Area Historical Society; Chauncey Ross, a spokesman for White Township and part-time Indiana Gazette reporter, was nominated by Indiana Lions Club; and American Legion Post 141 Commander Wesley Wertz was nominated by American Legion Auxiliary Unit 141.
• For the Female Civic Leader Award, Helena Rados Derr, chief operating officer for Stewart Capital Advisors LLC, was nominated by S&T Bank; Katie Rescenete, assistant vice president/marketing manager and retail sales coach at Marion Center Bank, was nominated by Quota of Indiana; Sarah Mack Housholder Shaffer was nominated by Luther Chapel Lutheran Church; and Rose Strittmatter was nominated by First Commonwealth Bank, where she is corporate and board services manager.