Marcus vs. a company selling "hope in a bottle"

Indiana attorney Robert S. Marcus detailed an 82-page complaint that he says reads like a crime novel.

 PATRICK CLOONAN/Gazette

Legal matters took up some of the agenda at this week’s Indiana County Commissioners meeting.

One issue is a continuation of the legal proceedings that led to a multi-state litigation against a group of companies involved in making, distributing and retailing opioid pharmaceuticals.