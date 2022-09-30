Legal matters took up some of the agenda at this week’s Indiana County Commissioners meeting.
One issue is a continuation of the legal proceedings that led to a multi-state litigation against a group of companies involved in making, distributing and retailing opioid pharmaceuticals.
This time, in litigation involving multiple counties, Indiana County is utilizing the law firm of Marcus & Mack to go after McKinsey and Company Inc., which allegedly was employed by Purdue Pharmaceutical to provide advice on how to persuade pharmacies and physicians to keep prescribing OxyContin.
Marcus & Mack also represented the county in a multi-state litigation against a group of companies involved in making, distributing and retailing opioid pharmaceuticals.
“This is a new direction that the consortium is involved in,” attorney Robert S. Marcus told the commissioners Wednesday, referring to the legal action against McKinsey. “It is a business that is very well respected.”
And one, Marcus said, that was ordered to stop advertising OxyContin in 2007 — but instead encouraged what became a tripling of sales for the drug.
In 2021, according to CNBC, McKinsey was ordered to pay $573 million to resolve claims by 43 states, the District of Columbia and three territories to resolve claims related to McKinsey’s role in the opioid epidemic and the advice it gave Purdue.
Marcus showed the commissioners an 82-page complaint, which he said “reads like a crime novel,” and featured an ad depicting a bottle of drugs and the caption, “We sell hope in a bottle,” allegedly made by McKinsey.
Also this week, the county board again is relying on the law firm of Babst, Calland, Clements and Zomnir PC to represent county interests in litigation filed by the Republican National Committee, Republican Party of Pennsylvania and other GOP entities and representatives against election officials in Harrisburg and the 67 Pennsylvania counties.
The lawsuit was filed earlier this month in Commonwealth Court, alleging unequal treatment of Pennsylvania citizens by state officials for failing to adopt uniform rules for running elections.
Indiana County’s Board of Elections as well as other county boards across the commonwealth have been sued, along with Pennsylvania’s Acting Secretary of the Commonwealth Leigh M. Chapman and Jessica Mathis in her official capacity as director of the Pennsylvania Bureau of Election Services and Notaries.
The Republican National Committee said the lawsuit challenges what it calls “the illegal and unfair practice of some counties allowing voters to cure defective mail ballots while others do not.”
Indiana County Solicitor Matthew T. Budash said most counties did not contact voters to cure improprieties in their mail-in ballots, and that Indiana County does not have such a policy.
The county commissioners, meeting as the Indiana County Board of Elections, then held a brief meeting after the voting session Wednesday.
There, chief county clerk Robin Maryai said, state-certified ballots have arrived and now can be sent out to those who request mail-in ballots.
“Please follow the instructions,” said Commissioner R. Michael Keith, who chairs both the board of commissioners and the election board.
Maryai said one has until Oct. 24 to register to vote or to change that registration in order to vote on Nov. 8.
She said the last day to apply for an absentee or mail-in ballot is Nov. 1.
Ballots can be dropped off at the courthouse on business days from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. On Nov. 8, the courthouse will be open until 8 p.m., the time the polls close elsewhere in Indiana County.