Dizzy Lizzie's

Dizzy Lizzie’s Family Restaurant is slated to close Oct. 2 in downtown Kittanning. Owner Fred Bonello, 81, is in his 39th year operating the business.

 Submitted

KITTANNING — As a former mayor of Kittanning Borough and a lifelong resident of the municipality, Scott Kline felt he had to speak from the heart Monday to Kittanning Borough Council.

During the public comment portion of the monthly meeting of the elected governmental body at borough council chambers, Kline came forth with what can safely be construed, to most every local citizen, as sad news, he said.