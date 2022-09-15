KITTANNING — As a former mayor of Kittanning Borough and a lifelong resident of the municipality, Scott Kline felt he had to speak from the heart Monday to Kittanning Borough Council.
During the public comment portion of the monthly meeting of the elected governmental body at borough council chambers, Kline came forth with what can safely be construed, to most every local citizen, as sad news, he said.
He brought word that Dizzy Lizzie’s restaurant, what for generations has been the central restaurant and gathering place within Armstrong County’s seat, is set to close Oct. 2.
Regrettably, Kline added, the move is not the result of what could be understood as being the prospective and well-earned retirement of its founder and longtime owner, Fred Bonello.
The business’ pending closure, according to Kline, is something Bonello, 81, a proud area entrepreneur, would not prefer.
“I see the importance of building your community on strong values of family, friends and businesses. Recently there is a business coming to a close on Market Street. A lot of people that sat in this room put a lot of hard work into revitalization of that street, and to lose a pillar business like Dizzy Lizzie’s is ... devastating,” Kline told council and meeting attendees.
“That business brings so many people from the outreaches of town, to families, to friends, to you name it, to meet, to greet, to eat and to socialize. I don’t know if there is anything you can do ... Fred Bonello didn’t send me here ... I’m just kind of doing this on my own heart.
“But I feel maybe there is a chance the mayor, the municipality, with some representation, could go up and meet with both parties and try to rectify the differences of them not renewing the lease for the tenant. Fred’s not closing by choice of Fred Bonello, Fred’s closing by choice of his landlord.”
In 1983, Bonello invested in the community by purchasing what then was called Clark’s Restaurant, and making it a well-known establishment, Kline said.
“In talking to Fred, he’s put a couple different investments in — $80,000 in the mid-(19)80s, and in 2004, he put $100,000 into the business to renovate various appliances and so forth. But what it does is it makes a hole in Market Street that we can’t afford.
“It’s gonna take a lot of people, and you guys put a lot of time into that revitalization where you made it beautiful, and you sure as heck want people to come and see it.
“Along with that, (the restaurant closure) puts 18 of our citizens out of work. Those people shop at Sprankle’s (Neighborhood Market), they do their business in town, you collect your EMS tax off of them, so in closing, you think about it, many people remember the TV show ‘Cheers,’ a place where everybody knows your name, well we have that here, and it would be a damn shame to lose it.
“So I don’t know if maybe a few of you, (borough manager) Sam (Sulkosky), the mayor (Robert Williams), (council vice president Dr.) Gerald Shuster, anybody else, can try to mediate in something in that.
“I know it’s not the council’s business, but to me, it should be. You’re the governing body trying to bring things into town, other than seeing something in town be lost forever.”
And time’s of the essence, Kline said.
“Right now, they’re slated to close (Oct. 2). The lease is up at the end of the year. I said to Fred, ‘Maybe you could look at another site or a building in the borough?’
“But he’s to the point in his life and his career that, to re-establish somewhere, it’s just not feasible for him,” Kline said.
“I just thought, at different times, we’ve had issues in town, and various council folks have gone out and expressed concerns and talked to people, and it’s kind of worked things out, and I served four years as mayor, so I just think it’s something that maybe you guys should put at the top of your priority list.”
In response, Mr. Bonello was reflective when reached Tuesday morning at the business at 300 Market St.
“I didn’t ever think this was going to come. I’ve been here 39 years. It’s just difficult to fathom. It’s sad for the town. Think about it — what other restaurant is there in town,” he said. “We did well here and we had a very good business.”
Mr. Bonello also affirmed he would not be looking to establish the restaurant at a new location — locally or otherwise.
“Look at the buildings in town. We’ve got (the former) Rite Aid (location) ... it would cost you $100,000 to put one in and (equip it for functionality) as a restaurant,” he said.
The property’s owner — Alex Callas — offered the following comment when reached by telephone Tuesday: “It’s a business decision; we need more space.”
A.J. Panian is managing editor of the Leader Times, a Sample News Group sibling of the Indiana Gazette.