The Indiana County Board of Commissioners approved Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance ordinances Wednesday for Indiana Borough and Burrell Township.
As related by county Solicitor Matthew T. Budash, there are different benefits being offered in each municipality.
As approved on Jan. 10 by the Indiana Area School District’s board of directors, and on April 5 by Indiana Borough Council, Indiana Borough’s LERTA program would freeze property taxes for seven years on new residential, commercial and industrial construction or real property improvements in qualified and approved areas.
“Ordinary maintenance and upkeep are not considered improvements,” the new borough ordinance reads. “Repair, construction, or reconstruction, including alterations and additions increasing the property valuation, (must) amount to more than $20,000 of construction expense.”
As approved on Jan. 25 by the River Valley School District’s board of directors, and on Feb. 16 by the Burrell Township board of supervisors, Burrell Township’s LERTA program would offer tax exemptions on improvements to any residential, commercial or mixed-use properties or an new or commercial construction.
The Burrell Township resolution covers 10 years, starting with 100 percent exemption the first year, and going down by 10 percent each year until the exemption is terminated.
The two LERTA ordinances were among a handful of issues approved by the commissioners this week.
On behalf of the District Attorney’s office, Detective Michael Schmidt described a Police Traffic Services Enforcement Grant program which will provide the county with $21,750 from the federal government, through the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, to help enforce traffic rules and regulations governing motorists as well as pedestrians.
Schmidt said there is no local match required.
The commissioners also approved an application for an additional $10,000 in PCORP (Pennsylvania Counties Risk Pool) funds from the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania, on top of a $20,000 PCORP Loss Prevention Program Grant for which an application was approved on March 9.
The money will go toward additional smoke detectors and other security measures in large offices.
“I think we are going to see a lot more of this,” Board Chairman R. Michael Keith said.
The commissioners corrected an error in the listing of two parcels that were being purchased last month.
At that time, the board approved an agreement with Doverspike Real Estate Partners for the $580,000 purchase of property at 220 Airport Road, near the Indiana County-Jimmy Stewart Airport in White Township.
“It was not intended that both properties would be listed in that sales agreement,” Budash said.
Instead, the commissioners will purchase land from Doverspike for $550,000 and from Lynn A. Doverspike for $60,000.
As Budash said last month, the cost is indirectly coming out of the county’s general fund and will lead to the relocation of some county offices, possibly from the courthouse annex along Water Street, while a new department may be created.
There were other announcements made toward the end of Wednesday’s meeting:
• Chief Clerk Robin Maryai said the courthouse will be open until 8 p.m. Tuesday, which also is the deadline for mail-in ballots and the time the polls will close across Indiana County and the commonwealth.
She said there would be one issue on Tuesday’s ballot that those not registered as Democrats or Republicans may join in considering, a referendum in Armstrong Township asking, “Do you favor the granting of liquor licenses for the sale of liquor in the Township of Armstrong, County of Indiana?”
• Commissioner Robin Gorman said there will be an open house for information about fostering children in Indiana County on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the new Riziki Cafe, 398 Airport Road, inside the Indiana County/Jimmy Stewart Airport in White Township.
“It is Families First month and Children and Youth have been working ... to help foster families and those who would be foster families,” Gorman said, referring to recently passed legislation that has foster children placed in homes as close as possible to their family unit as possible.
• Commissioner Sherene Hess said there is a virtual public meeting on Wednesday, May 18, from 6 to 7 p.m. for comments on the Southwestern Pennsylvania Commission’s Draft 2023-2026 Transportation Improvement Program, which identifies the region’s priority roadway, transit, and multimodal transportation improvements programmed for advancement over the next four years.
Wednesday’s hearing focuses on Pennsylvania Department of Transportation District 10, covering Armstrong, Butler and Indiana counties. The other virtual meetings are for other parts of the SPC coverage area, on May 26 from 6 to 7 p.m. for PennDOT District 11, in Pittsburgh and Allegheny, Beaver and Lawrence counties, and on June 1 from 6 to 7 p.m. for PennDOT District 12, in Westmoreland, Fayette, Greene and Washington counties.
Each meeting can be accessed through www.spcregion.org. The public may review these documents and provide comment to SPC between now and 4 p.m. on June 7.
• Keith said a master plan for the Indiana County/Jimmy Stewart Airport will be displayed for public viewing at the White Township airport on May 23 from 6 to 8 p.m.
“It is a master plan for many, many years to come,” the commissioners’ board chairman said.
• Gorman said plans are falling in place for the 2022 Jimmy Stewart Air Show, taking place at the airport on July 9 and 10. Schultz Airshows will provide civilian aerobatics and one also will see warbirds and exhibits, as well as food and family fun.
Gorman said there will be transportation provided from parking places to the airport, that “is not a school bus” but “much more of a tour bus.” Admission is $10 in advance for adults, $15 at the gate, and children 12 and under will be admitted free.