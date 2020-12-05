Levity Brewing Co. is expanding its Indiana taproom and opening another in Altoona.
Work has already begun in both locations with plans to open around the first of the year.
In White Township, work has begun to turn the former Gorell Windows employee gym into a second taproom for overflow and private parties. Located just above the current taproom, this larger space will double occupancy for Levity customers while leaving space to gather safely during the coronavirus pandemic.
“This year has forced us through one change after another — not many of them fun. But this is a fun one for the Levity family,” co-owner Luke McKelvy said in a news release. “We have been working on this for a couple years, but COVID-19 restrictions have actually pushed us forward.”
With seating limited to 50 percent of occupancy in Pennsylvania, bar and restaurant owners have seen drastic drops in sales. Cold weather will make outdoor seating unusable.
“We have been so fortunate to have lots of outdoor seating this summer,” co-owner Erich Walls said in the release. “And fire pits are extending the season a little bit. But we have to make more space inside. The big bonus for our customers is the ability to do private parties, wedding receptions and things we never had space for in the past.”
An hour east in Altoona, Blair County, construction has begun to turn a historic downtown building into a beautiful taproom space, the owners say.
“We explored lots of towns for a second location,” co-owner Jared Herman said, “but in Altoona we were immediately drawn in by this energetic group of local leaders. They are passionate about their town and excited to bring something like the Levity taproom downtown.”
Altoona Mayor Matt Pacifico first met Levity’s Walls at The Clay Cup coffeehouse and planted the seed for Levity to explore the city.
“I couldn’t be more excited to welcome Levity to Altoona,” Pacifico said. “Over the last year I’ve really gotten to know Erich, Luke and Jared, and we all share the same passion for community. So I know they will be a valuable part of the Altoona community just like they are right now at their flagship brewery in Indiana.”
Located in the old Chalk Box building on 11th Avenue, the first phase of opening Altoona is to construct the façade and a small storefront for to-go beer. Levity already is canning many of its beers. The next phase will be constructing a taproom and restaurant in the 2,400-square-foot first floor of the building. And finally, a brewing operation to brew unique local beers will be constructed on site.