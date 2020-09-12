For Dr. Mary Lou Zanich, it was a swan song, as she has retired as president of the board of trustees of the Indiana Free Library.
“I think we have a library we can be proud of, that will serve this community for many years to come,” she told Indiana Borough Council in a report during Tuesday’s agenda prep meeting.
The report, also made available to the White Township board of supervisors on Wednesday, shows that, despite extensive renovations that required closure of parts or all of the library at times in 2019, there still were 28,415 visits to the library at Philadelphia and North Ninth streets, and a total circulation of 68,415 items.
There were 5,000 reference questions, 5,783 public internet computer user sessions, 1,047 WiFi users and 13,957 visits to the library website. There were 100 children’s programs attended by 1,408 youngsters, 15 young adult programs attended by 46, and 25 adult programs attended by 3,050.
Zanich acknowledged that “we’re a few months late on this.” she actually is no longer president, as her nine years on the library board ended Aug. 31. She is now a trustee emeritus.
“Thanks to her leadership we are in solid financial shape,” library trustee and borough Councilwoman Poom Sunhachawi-Taylor told her colleagues. “Our library will probably continue for several decades.”
Recent months have been interesting for the library, which has weathered first a sizable renovation project, “which I am pleased to say is completed and completely paid for,” Zanich said.
Then there was the COVID-19 pandemic that restricted operations for much of this year.
“We emphasized the services that we performed during the past year,” Zanich said, “We have accessibility in one way or another just about all of our services.”
In addition, she told council, “we are going to be starting a program where we can lend computers to people who need them.”
Zanich also thanked borough officials for their support, including Sunhachawi-Taylor as well as Councilwoman Sara Stewart, Council President Peter Broad and borough Manager C. Michael Foote.
“Public service is a noble thing, so, for all of you, thank you,” Zanich said.
Council also approved a proposal to close a stretch of North Carpenter Avenue for special events similar to those during Indiana County Shop Local Week that shuttered IRMC Park for a weekend in July.
“The Carpenter Avenue motion had to do with providing safe-and-easy-to-manage space for outdoor dining,” Foote said.
It might be over weekends later in the fall, but Broad advised that a Sunday morning closing could interfere with access to the borough parking lot, which members of Revelry Church use when going to its services.
“There isn’t a date yet, because (Police Chief Justin Schawl and) I will have to discuss and plan,” the borough manager said. “Then we’ll have to bring in staff to work out the logistics.”
If and when the borough moves forward with that idea, Foote said, “we’ll do our best to give as much advance notice as possible.”