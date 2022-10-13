Evening in the Stacks

Indiana Free Library board member Kim Dodds and Director Kate Geiger are preparing for the library’s annual Evening in the Stacks on Oct. 28.

 Courtesy Indiana Free Library

Indiana Free Library, Ninth and Philadelphia streets in downtown Indiana, will host its annual Evening in the Stacks fund-raiser on Friday, Oct. 28, from 5 to 7 p.m.

Live music, food, libations and a silent auction are scheduled.

