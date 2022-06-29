A woman recently honored as Marge Scheeren Volunteer of the Year at Indiana Regional Medical Center has struggled since she was age 4 with the loss of her hearing.
However, hospital officials said, Priscilla Hundley has never stopped her quest to deal with that struggle.
As a young girl, IRMC officials said, Hundley sat in her elementary school classroom trying to read her teachers’ lips because she could not hear very well.
When her classmates enjoyed free time on the playground, Hundley opted to stay inside and copy her teachers’ notes so she would not fall behind.
She would earn a diploma at age 21, then serve for 20 years in a career at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
As hospital officials noted, Hundley did not find a solution for her hearing loss, and felt that others did not quite understand her.
However, despite her feeling ostracized and, at times, left out, giving up was not in the cards for Hundley.
For the past 35 years, IRMC has had the privilege of having her as a volunteer.
Margaret (Marge) Scheeren, a volunteer herself at the White Township hospital, devoted her life to serving others in the community. She started volunteering in 1961 and served for the next 55 years.
She became director of Volunteer Services in 1978 and held that position until just prior to her death on May 20, 2017, in hospice care in Indiana.
During her years of service at IRMC, Scheeren became a mentor for Hundley.
“She told me that there is a light at the end of the tunnel,” Hundley recalled. “When it storms, there is always sunshine at the end. She reminded me not to give up.”
She also recalled Scheeren frequently providing motivational phrases, and instilling a spirit of volunteerism in her — even to giving Hundley a pet cat to keep her company.
It remained silent company until last year, hospital officials said, when Hundley was given the diagnosis that she is deaf — a diagnosis that surprised her, despite her struggles over the decades.
Then came a bigger surprise — Hundley received a permanent hearing implant and heard her cat, Romeo, purr for the first time.
As she told hospital officials, new sounds, noises and voices came to life — things that others take for granted.
Currently, Hundley offers her time to assist in Patient Financial Services, the Diabetes office, at the front desk, in the mail room and helping IRMC administration with special projects.
Hundley says she enjoys volunteering at IRMC because she has made new friends who she feels are like family.
“I see teamwork at IRMC,” she said. “If someone needs help, I am here for them. I enjoy it.”
And, following in the footsteps of her mentor, she lends a helping hand, and encourages anyone who may be in an analogous situation to “not give up” and know that they can overcome any obstacle.
She reminds others to be their own advocate and to stay up to date with physician visits.
Hundley was honored at a volunteer recognition luncheon this spring, after being nominated by employees from almost every department of the White Township hospital, by fellow volunteers and numerous physicians.
That, IRMC officials said, does not happen often. They said the 2022 Marge Scheeren Award is a testament to following the life lessons Scheeren taught her.
Hundley never gave up.